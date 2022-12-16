WRESTLING NOTES: McNutt cracking up Highland while racking up wins

HIGHLAND — Sometimes during wrestling meets, Highland coaches have trouble finding heavyweight AC McNutt.

The Trojans junior describes himself as a social butterfly. He’s not shy about chewing the fat with anybody and everybody. So he’s often found in the bleachers or hallways talking to a wrestler or coach from a different school, or an official, or a parent, or a trainer.

“Wrestling is a very mental sport, not for the weak. We bust ourselves on the mat every day so I try to be the light. I’m serious when I need to be but I lighten up the mood when it’s time for it,” McNutt said. “When we’re in the room with each other and we’re comfortable, this is like a brotherhood.”

He isn’t just the most popular guy in the wrestling room, though. McNutt’s got the chops. He was 11-1, as of Dec. 13. A 5-2 loss to Plymouth’s Anthony Popi, ranked No. 5 in the state, is the only blemish.

“You need a little bit of both, someone to lay down the hammer but to come to practice and not take wrestling too serious. But when it’s time to get serious he can flip that switch,” coach Mark Maldonado said.

McNutt seems to have flipped a switch in his game this season, too.

Maldonado called him “acrobatic.” Some of that is natural athleticism, some is because he’s still a little undersized for a heavyweight. McNutt said he’s between 235 and 240 pounds, so he’s often giving up 15 or 20 or 30 pounds to opponents.

The 285-pound class can have a lot more throws and tie ups than lower weights. McNutt tends to shoot more, like the smaller guys. He tries to use it to his advantage.

“I would say I move faster than about 75% of those big boys but I’m still fairly strong,” McNutt said. “You always have to adjust but for the most part I’ve been able to guess what type of wrestler I’m going against once I get on the mat.”

Last year, he was pinned in only 19 seconds by Penn’s Juan Grange in the opening round of the semistate. He went for a trip and got caught.

Grange eventually finished second in the 220-pound class at the state championship.

“He’s a great wrestler and knew what he was doing. I went in playing mind games with myself and went for a move I didn’t fully know how to do, yet,” McNutt said. “It was upsetting. Any loss is upsetting, though. It just comes with the sport.”

Maldonado, who was an assistant coach with the Trojans last season, said his heavyweight is wrestling more technically sound these days. McNutt said he’s grown the confidence to take some calculated risks he may not have previously.

“Last year, he was up in a lot of matches but one bad mistake in the heavier weights can cost the match,” Maldonado said. “We’re learning how to hand fight better, learning how to position on top better, just learning to control hips better.”

The hope at Highland is that McNutt is developing into the kind of wrestler who can advance to the second day of the state championship. No Trojan’s done that since Maldonado, who finished fourth at 160 pounds in 2013.

If McNutt can find his way onto the podium at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, the sky’s the limit when he’s a senior.

“I’ve got to make it state. I’ve got to be able to progress farther than I did last year,” he said. “It’s always about growth. I hate taking steps back.”

Crown Point shows well at Ironman

Crown Point was the only local team and one of only two schools from Indiana to participate in the prestigious Walsh Ironman at Walsh Jesuit in Ohio last week.

The Bulldogs finished sixth in a field of over 100 of the top wrestling programs in the country. Individually, Sam Goin finished fifth at 165 pounds. Orlando Cruz was also fifth at 190 pounds. Anthony Rinehart was sixth at 157. Heavyweight Paul Clark finished seventh. Logan Frazier was seventh at 126 pounds. Will Clark was the eighth-place finisher at 215 pounds.

Locals battle state powers

Region teams took on some of the state’s best in one of the area’s most important annual events Saturday at Calumet.

Portage was the top local team at the Traicoff Invitational, finishing 3-2 in duals for third-place overall. Cathedral, ranked No. 5 in the state, was the winner at 5-0.

Among other local teams included Valparaiso (3-2, 10th place), Lowell (2-3, 11th), River Forest (1-4, 12th), host Calumet (2-3, 14th), Hanover Central (1-4, 15th) and Lake Station (0-5, 16th). Teams advance through a dual bracket that ensures each school wrestles five times.

Pirates perfect at Tom Cameron

Merrillville was a perfect 5-0 at its Tom Cameron Invitational Saturday. The Pirates beat Morton, Harrison, Plymouth, Kankakee Valley and Hobart.

The Brickies were 4-1, losing only to the Pirates. The Kougars were 2-3. Highland was 1-4. Morton was 0-5.

Chesterton third in Zionsville

Chesterton finished third of eight teams at the Zionsville Eagle Invite Saturday. The Trojans had 244 points, trailing Floyd Central and Center Grove.

Brent Gengnagel was second at 145 pounds, pinned by Cash Turner of Edgewood in the final. Chase Staubus was second at 152 pounds, losing by fall to Center Grove’s Silas Stits in that bracket’s championship.

CP remains atop the rankings

In the latest Indiana Mat team rankings for the EC Central semistate, Crown Point remains at No. 1. Merrillville is No. 5, Chesterton No. 6, Kankakee Valley No. 8, Lake Central No. 9 and Portage No. 10.

The Bulldogs are also No. 1 in both the Class 4A and overall state rankings.

PHOTOS: Crown Point wrestling sectional 013022-spt-wre-cp_1 013022-spt-wre-cp_2 013022-spt-wre-cp_3 013022-spt-wre-cp_4 013022-spt-wre-cp_5 013022-spt-wre-cp_6 013022-spt-wre-cp_7 013022-spt-wre-cp_8 013022-spt-wre-cp_9 013022-spt-wre-cp_10 Gallery