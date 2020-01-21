WRESTLING NOTES: No safety Neff in bloody conference final

VALPARAISO — Matt Neff stood battered and bruised in the Valparaiso gym after Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference meet. The LaPorte senior had a swollen nose, cuts on his face and cotton in his left nostril.
But he also had a blue ribbon in his hand after winning a frustrating 170-pound final 3-1 in sudden victory over Chesterton’s Gavin Layman. The match was stopped several times so medical staff could attend to Neff’s bleeding nose.
“I didn’t get to push my pace in the match. Every break it was starting to make me mad because I couldn’t keep the offense going, keep it moving,” Neff said. “It just kept bleeding for some reason. I couldn’t get it to stop.”
Neff was a semistate qualifier each of the last two seasons at 160 pounds. The aim is to make it a step further this year. A conference title was the first milestone.
The senior wants to wrestle in the postseason without the hindrance of inhaling through his mouth.
“I had two nose plugs in there so I couldn’t breathe through my nose. It was hard,” he said.
Hobart cruises to NCC title
Times No. 4 Hobart won the Northwest Crossroads Conference title with a dominant 288 points Saturday in Lowell. Kankakee Valley was second with 206.5.
The Brickies had seven first-place winners and five second-place finishers. All but one Hobart wrestler finished in the top three.
The Kougars won 17 matches by pin.
Lowell was third with 199 points, followed by Highland with 176, Munster with 101 and Andrean with 96.
River Forest sweeps GSSC
Times No. 10 River Forest won the Greater South Shore Conference team duals Friday and then took the individual title Saturday.
The Ingots had 231.5 team points with four individual champions Saturday. Hanover Central was second with 185 points, followed by Calumet with 183 and Hebron with 180.
River Forest was 4-0 Friday, beating Hebron 64-18 in the championship dual.
Ingots coach Mark Hidalgo was named conference coach of the year.
The Great Lake Athletic Conference meet will be 5 p.m. Thursday at EC Central.