WRESTLING NOTES: No safety Neff in bloody conference final

VALPARAISO — Matt Neff stood battered and bruised in the Valparaiso gym after Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference meet. The LaPorte senior had a swollen nose, cuts on his face and cotton in his left nostril.

But he also had a blue ribbon in his hand after winning a frustrating 170-pound final 3-1 in sudden victory over Chesterton’s Gavin Layman. The match was stopped several times so medical staff could attend to Neff’s bleeding nose.

“I didn’t get to push my pace in the match. Every break it was starting to make me mad because I couldn’t keep the offense going, keep it moving,” Neff said. “It just kept bleeding for some reason. I couldn’t get it to stop.”

Neff was a semistate qualifier each of the last two seasons at 160 pounds. The aim is to make it a step further this year. A conference title was the first milestone.

The senior wants to wrestle in the postseason without the hindrance of inhaling through his mouth.

“I had two nose plugs in there so I couldn’t breathe through my nose. It was hard,” he said.

