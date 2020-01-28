Wrestling notes: Rohweder mowing them down on and off the mat

Hunter Rohweder made the deliberate decision to do things differently this year.
“I don’t want to be 40 and have regrets. I don’t want to feel like I’ve put the work in but I’ve never achieved anything,” the Lowell senior said. “That’s really pushed me.”
With that in mind, Rohweder said he worked on defense with Hobart’s Cam Smith in mind for a week before the Northwest Crossroads Conference tournament. The two met in the 182-pound final on January 18 in The Pit.
“(Smith) is super strong so I started off wrestling a little bit more tentative than I would’ve liked. But I knew if I was able to defend his tie-ups than he wouldn’t be able to get anything on me,” he said. “There wasn’t much scoring going on, a lot of hand fighting and scramble situations. It was pretty close.”
It was the kind of match that suits him. Coach Joe Stanley says Rohweder is good on his feet and strong on defense.
“He’s unassumingly athletic,” Stanley said. “He’s one of the fastest kids on the team in sprints and wrestling is his only sport.”
On one of Smith’s shots, Rohweder was able to get a reversal and two back points. It was the difference in a 5-3 decision that gave him his first conference championship after two second-place finishes.
“It was a long time coming. I put a lot of summer work in and it feels good to finally see it start to pay off,” Rohweder said. “I was pretty stoked.”
Summer work isn’t something Rohweder is afraid of. He operates his own landscaping business in addition to a year-round wrestling schedule. As a kid, he said he enjoyed sitting on his dad, Bob’s, lap while he mowed lawns and plowed driveways.
So, he saved up to buy a $5,000 lawn mower and started marketing on Facebook about two years ago. Rohweder Lawn Care now has 30 clients and continues to grow.
“I’m happy to be own boss and work on my own schedule,” he said. “On the flip side, I have to push myself when I don’t feel like getting out of bed. I enjoy it. But wrestling is my job in the winter.”
Rohweder wrestled at 195 pounds during his sophomore and junior campaigns. He dropped to 182 this year, which both he and Stanley believe is a better fit.
“Wrestling at 182, I definitely feel a lot more evenly matched. I don’t feel like I’m trying to muscle them,” he said. “I just feel like it’s my weight class.”
His record heading into the Crown Point sectional is 16-4. The four losses this season are all to highly-ranked opponents, including Valparaiso’s Colin Kwiatkowski, Merrillville’s Khris Walton and Mishawaka 195-pounder Jacob LaPlace.
“He trusts himself,” Stanley said. “I think he may be able to surprise some people (in the postseason). (The) 182 (class) is not easy. There’s a lot of good wrestlers. But I think he’s ready.”
Gavit takes GLAC
Gavit convincingly won the Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet last Thursday at EC Central.
The Gladiators won eight weight classes. Juan Simpson, ranked No. 6 in the EC Central semistate by Indiana Mat, improved to 25-4 by pinning the Cardinals’ Luis Zavala in the 132-pound final.
EC Central finished second with three first-place winners and five second-place finishers.
Road to Banker's Life begins Saturday
Area schools hosting sectionals this weekend include Crown Point, EC Central, LaPorte and Portage.