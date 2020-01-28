Wrestling notes: Rohweder mowing them down on and off the mat

Hunter Rohweder made the deliberate decision to do things differently this year.

“I don’t want to be 40 and have regrets. I don’t want to feel like I’ve put the work in but I’ve never achieved anything,” the Lowell senior said. “That’s really pushed me.”

With that in mind, Rohweder said he worked on defense with Hobart’s Cam Smith in mind for a week before the Northwest Crossroads Conference tournament. The two met in the 182-pound final on January 18 in The Pit.

“(Smith) is super strong so I started off wrestling a little bit more tentative than I would’ve liked. But I knew if I was able to defend his tie-ups than he wouldn’t be able to get anything on me,” he said. “There wasn’t much scoring going on, a lot of hand fighting and scramble situations. It was pretty close.”

It was the kind of match that suits him. Coach Joe Stanley says Rohweder is good on his feet and strong on defense.

“He’s unassumingly athletic,” Stanley said. “He’s one of the fastest kids on the team in sprints and wrestling is his only sport.”