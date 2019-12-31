Things are a little different for Valparaiso junior Colin Kwiatkowski this season.
The Vikings’ 182-pounder is a perfect 22-0. He ran the table at the Valparaiso Duals, the Traicoff Invitational and at the Spartan Classic last weekend in Connersville.
All of that is almost expected of a returning state qualifier, though. What’s new is a championship mindset. Repeating last season’s successes are no longer enough.
“I have my heart set on standing on that podium at the end of the year,” Kwiatkowski said.
Kwiatkowski lost his opening match at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in February. Rochester’s Zane Gilbreath pulled away in the third period for a 12-4 major decision.
“It was the first time I’ve been to state in anything. It was just amazing, like nothing else I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “It was overwhelming, almost.”
He’s been to Indianapolis twice now, including the Vikings’ football runner-up finish. So while Kwiatkowski says the glitz and glamour didn’t affect his wrestling last year, he’ll be more prepared this time.
“Our expectation is to be on the podium (after the state final this season),” coach Jake Plesac said. “We made it (to state) last year but it hurts to lose on Friday night. I told him we need to use that as motivation. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be on the podium on Saturday night this year. I expect it.”
A few things had to change. Kwiatkowski bumped up from 170 pounds but said he feels comfortable at 182. He’s even wrestled at 195 a few times for the Times No. 6 Vikings.
His mom, Miranda, has him on a mostly plant-based diet. It’s supposed to give him sustained energy and he thinks it’s working.
“Plant-based burger patties, they don’t sound the best but they taste pretty close. It’s definitely taken a lot to get used to,” Kwiatkowski said. “She’ll allow me some lean meats like chicken but that’s about all I can get away with.”
Kwiatkowski is a leader in the Vikings wrestling room. He’s the guy who makes sure everything is packed for a road trip, encourages teammates to get to bed on time and is just a positive guy.
He’s also the most talented Valparaiso wrestler.
“Colin is a super freak in terms of just athleticism. He’s able to scramble out of positions, able to execute many different types of throws and he’s very hard to hold down,” Plesac said. “He’s one of those guys who walks out there and looks the part.”
The one issue Kwiatkowski has, Plesac said, is that he sometimes uses that athleticism to get out of problems when he might be better served with improved technique. He’s also still getting his body where he wants it to be after getting a late start to the season because of Valparaiso football’s run to the state championship game.
But he’s putting in the work. The aim is to be wrestling his best by the end of January.
Mixed bag for Region at Al Smith
Some area teams were happy with the results of the Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka last weekend. Some weren’t.
Times No. 1 Crown Point was the top local team, finishing second overall with 218.5 points. The Bulldogs are ranked the No. 2 team in the state by Indiana Mat. The prestigious 32-team annual event was won by No. 4 Cathedral with 270.
Chesterton was fifth with 140, Hobart seventh with 115.5, Merrillville 10th with 108, Lake Central 22nd with 71.5, LaPorte 25th with 63 and Lowell 27th with 61.5.
Crown Point had first-place finishes from Sam Goin at 106 pounds, Stephan Roberson at 126 and Jesse Mendez at 132.
Chesterton’s Brock Ellis won the 145 championship. Jason Streck, of Merrillville, won the 220 title.
Portage heads south for Holiday Classic
Portage traveled to Evansville for the Mater Dei Holiday Classic this past weekend. The Times No. 5 Indians placed seventh in the 20-team field loaded with some of the top teams in the southern part of the state, Illinois and Kentucky.
Ty Haskins lost the first-place match at 120 to Mater Dei’s Alec Freeman 5-1. Heavyweight Damari Dancy also took second, losing a 1-0 decision to Dustin Olmstead of Belleville West (Illinois) in the final.
Hebron third at Whitko
Times No. 8 Hebron had five wrestlers place in the top three at the Whitko Invitational in Wabash. Skylar Naasko pinned Concordia Lutheran’s Wyatt Chesebrough at 4:28 in the 182 final.