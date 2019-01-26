EAST CHICAGO — For Morton senior wrestler Reese Rodriguez, last season ended far too early.
In his first two high school seasons, Rodriguez finished in the top three at semistate, and thus made the state finals. But in his third year, he was knocked out at the semistate stage after losing his first match.
An early season concussion cost Rodriguez valuable matches and practice time, so when it came time for the postseason he wasn’t where he needed to be.
“I still did stuff to keep my weight down, but I just couldn’t wrestle,” Rodriguez said of the injury. “My trainer wouldn’t let me.”
Now in his final season, Rodriguez said he is healthy. The question now will be if he can deliver during the most important time of the year.
He lost his opening-round match at state in 2016 and 2017.
On Saturday, Rodriguez (25-1) won the 132-pound title at the E.C. Central Sectional, earning a 12-3 major decision against Merrillvile’s Aleksandar Pejovski.
The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to the Hobart Regional on Feb. 2.
Merrillville finished first as a team at the E.C. Central Sectional with 345.5 points. Morton came in third with 139.
Rodriguez said that his sectional title gave him an idea of what to focus on as he gears up for the rest of the postseason.
“(In the finals) I got tired in the last minute because of my mouthpiece,” he said. “So I’m going to keep training on that this week, because I know my next final will be a lot closer, and I’m going to need more energy to stay in the match.”
Though the score showed a clear victory for Rodriguez, his coach wants him show more killer instinct.
“He is a bright lights kid,” said Morton coach Kevin Persley, who also coached Rodriguez’s two older brothers to state appearances. “Now that we’re wrestling for something that matters … this is the time of year where I expect to see more out of him. He likes the grind (of the regular season), but this is what he lives for.”