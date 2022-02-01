Xavier Lewis, TF South boys basketball get best of longtime rival

TF South's Xavier Lewis and Oak Forest's Robbie Avila have a little bit of history together.

The seniors are the stars of their respective teams and met for the final time at the prep level Jan. 18. Avila, an Indiana State recruit, and the Bengals won every previous meeting and were up double digits at the half this time.

But Lewis and TF South flipped the script.

"He had about 19 at halftime," Lewis said of Avila, a 6-8 center. "I really had to look into myself and realize, 'I got to stop this guy or else it's not looking too good.'"

Lewis, with some help, neutralized Avila after halftime and South came back for a 55-50 victory.

"We were down by 15 in the first half and Robbie was doing his thing," South coach Todd Gillespie said. "We all committed to play defense in the second half. We fronted him and had someone behind him and were able to limit him four points in the second half."

It's the signature win of what has been an up-and-down season for TF South (9-11), which started 3-9 but has gone 6-2 since.

There were growing pains expected for a team that returned only one starter. But Lewis, who is averaging a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds at last check, has been one constant.

"I feel we're starting to jell, we're starting to understand the intensity we have to play with," Gillespie said. "The guys on the bench are starting to embrace their roles better."

There's also been some adversity to deal with. Junior Caleb Newman, South's top 3-point shooter, is out for the season after suffering a torn meniscus in a loss to Lemont on Jan. 21.

Another junior guard, Romello Ali, should help pick up some of the slack offensively on the perimeter.

As the regular season winds down — the regional quarterfinals are less than three weeks away — Gillespie is upbeat.

"We believe we can go far in the playoffs if we play the right way," he said. "We have the size, we have the camaraderie now, better team chemistry."

Aiming for 20

At 14-8 and with seven regular-season games left, TF South girls still have some goals in sight before the IHSA playoffs start.

"Hopefully we can get to 20 wins by the end of the season, and we're still in the hunt for conference," coach Eric Bryce said.

South is 7-3 in the South Suburban Blue with three league games remaining, trailing 9-2 Hillcrest.

A freshman wing has been one of the bright spots lately, according to Bryce.

"Tariya Wright has really taken off," he said, noting her average of almost 13 points a game with back-to-back 20-point efforts.

College choices

Four TF South athletes have firmed up their plans to compete at the next level.

Two-way football standout Ernest Temple — a Class 7A all-stater with 1,427 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns and 90 tackles — is heading to NCAA Division II Missouri Southern as a tailback.

Brothers Evin and Ean Ovie, a cornerback and defensive tackle respectively, both plan to play football at NAIA Trinity International in north suburban Deerfield.

Football and track and field mainstay Isaiah Isom, who missed a state medal in the Class 3A discus by one place last spring, is headed to Division III Wisconsin-Oshkosh as a thrower.

