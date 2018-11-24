When LaPorte head football coach Dave Sharpe announced his resignation Tuesday, the start of a process that could shape Slicers football for decades began.
Athletic director Ed Gilliland said he would form a search committee and direct a months-long process as LaPorte seeks its next coach. Around the Region, head coaches for major high school sports play important roles in generating revenue, and they serve as public representatives of their communities. As such, hiring coaches may be the most important part of an athletic director's job.
Multiple Region athletic directors and administrators spoke to The Times about how they hire coaches and how contractual obligations work, and one theme stood out: Even with the business ramifications, character and commitment to education are most important.
“I think our responsibility is to find the best football coach, the best educator,” Gilliland said. “We want somebody who’s gonna be a solid teacher in the classroom, as well. That’s very important.”
When a position first comes open, officials post the job opening online and typically allow internal candidates to apply first. Then, the application opens for candidates from outside the school. Once the school decides on a coach, it proposes the hire to its school board. Searches are less streamlined at private schools, yet still similar: Andrean athletic director Kelly Fitzgerald said the 59ers’ process is “a little bit more informal” than public schools' but that the guidelines are the same.
Most officials surveyed said they use search committees for big hires, such as football and boys and girls basketball. A committee usually involves the athletic director and principal, plus a variety of community members involved in the sports scene — often current coaches, plus former parents and athletes. Athletic directors do their own research, as well, mining their connections for ideas and opinions.
Administrators hope crowd-sourcing can help uncover the perfect candidate, but there could be drawbacks, as well. Merrillville co-athletic director Janis Qualizza said she knows what she wants in coaches and that her sway from her 36 years as AD means the school board allows her to run searches her way. Qualizza said she believes that smooths out the process.
“We really like the way we do it, because, personally, I’m not in favor of committees, because I don’t think they understand what we’re looking for,” Qualizza said. “Because there’s more than just the coach’s ability to coach football. How will they get along with other coaches? How will they fit in to our philosophy?”
Each official who spoke with The Times said his or her school prefers to hire coaches who also teach, for a variety of reasons. Primarily, decision-makers said they feel teachers more consistently keep sports in perspective, interact with their students five days per week and have already been vetted.
Considering the NCAA’s academic requirements for incoming freshman, it’s imperative that talented high school athletes devote enough time and energy to school.
“If you can’t teach, we’re not gonna hire you,” said Monte Moffett, assistant superintendent for operations and human resources at Duneland School Corporation.
While administrators said they would be willing to hire non-teachers, who are also known as lay coaches, those candidates typically must re-apply for their position each year.
For districts surveyed that issue contracts, teacher-coaches usually receive an addendum to their contracts that lays out compensation for coaching. According to Moffett, Chesterton treats coaches like sponsors for other extracurricular activities and coaches receive additional compensation via the same model.
Unlike with lay coaches' contracts, teacher-coaches’ contracts usually roll over year-by-year, unless the school opts to terminate the coach.
In years past, the vast majority of coaches also taught at their schools. Now, it’s less common.
“That has become a problem probably for all school corporations,” Qualizza said. “At one time, like 85 percent of our coaches were teachers, and that has dropped down to about 65 percent. And we’re probably at the high end of most schools.”
Gary Community School Corporation represents one exception to that trend, as its coaches must re-apply each year. While athletic directors said it takes a lot for them to fire coaches and that they typically take a conservative approach to coaching turnover, West Side officials opted not to renew the contract of long-time West Side girls basketball coach Rod Fisher in September.
Moffett said the additions to Chesterton coaches' contracts include a date by which officials must opt to terminate the agreement, although it's clear from Fisher's ousting that not all districts offer such protections. West Side principal Marcus Muhammad told The Times "there was nothing bad" Fisher did and new coach Shanee' Butler's ability to relate to players made her an attractive candidate.
That fits with other administrators' focus on the total student-athlete experience, although it's rare for such successful coaches to be let go — Fisher ranks second in wins in Indiana girls basketball history.
Qualizza and Fitzgerald, however, said firings typically come after a multi-year process of evaluating coaches and laying out corrective action plans and that coaches rarely are not able to adjust.
It’s not especially difficult for schools to fire coaches, due to the one-year contracts. As long as student-athletes show personal growth, however, officials said they typically prefer to stand pat. This isn’t the NFL or even college football — while winning matters, athletic directors emphasized that student-athletes’ well-being is most important. If that checks out, athletic directors usually remain content.
“We’re not looking at win-loss (records), necessarily. We’re looking at the whole student development,” Fitzgerald said. “We want to give everybody as much information as we can, and I want to be able to mentor and teach my coaches, as well.”
That fits with other administrators' focus on the total student-athlete experience, although it's rare for such successful coaches to be let go --Fisher ranks second in wins in Indiana girls basketball history."