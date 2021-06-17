Zack Bowser humbled by Gatorade Indiana Soccer Player of the Year honor

Zack Bowser is no stranger to major awards.

In the fall, the Chesterton graduate was named Indiana Soccer Coaches Association's Mr. Soccer, was a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American selection and Times Player of the Year. But, when he was named Gatorade Indiana Soccer Player of the Year last week, he said it was still a humbling experience.

“It’s incredible. It means a lot to be Gatorade Player of the Year. For a huge company like Gatorade to recognize me, it’s a dream come true. I’m honored,” he said. “It encourages me to play at the highest level possible. Many of the athletes who’ve won this have played professionally, so it makes me think, ‘Why can’t I?’”

The Trojans were 21-2 in 2020, winning the Class 3A state championship for the second time in three years. Bowser scored three goals in Chesterton’s 7-1 win over Castle in the state title game. He set school records for goals in a season (40) and a career (88).

“My only hope is that it encourages younger kids to do the same and hopefully beat it someday,” he said.