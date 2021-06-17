Zack Bowser humbled by Gatorade Indiana Soccer Player of the Year honor

Zack Bowser is no stranger to major awards.
In the fall, the Chesterton graduate was named Indiana Soccer Coaches Association's Mr. Soccer, was a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American selection and Times Player of the Year. But, when he was named Gatorade Indiana Soccer Player of the Year last week, he said it was still a humbling experience.
“It’s incredible. It means a lot to be Gatorade Player of the Year. For a huge company like Gatorade to recognize me, it’s a dream come true. I’m honored,” he said. “It encourages me to play at the highest level possible. Many of the athletes who’ve won this have played professionally, so it makes me think, ‘Why can’t I?’”
The Trojans were 21-2 in 2020, winning the Class 3A state championship for the second time in three years. Bowser scored three goals in Chesterton’s 7-1 win over Castle in the state title game. He set school records for goals in a season (40) and a career (88).
“My only hope is that it encourages younger kids to do the same and hopefully beat it someday,” he said.
He follows Chesterton’s Jack Eaton, who won the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2019.
“It definitely says a lot about our program at Chesterton,” he said. “Great coaches and we have a great work ethic.”
Bowser is now a finalist for the boys soccer national player of the year, to be announced later this month. He’ll play collegiately at Mount Vernon Nazarene in Ohio.
He hasn’t decided on a career path but wants to work in healthcare someday, so he earned his Certified Nurses Assistant certificate this spring and volunteers with Symphony Chesterton. He also donated his time as a peer tutor and youth soccer referee, and he does community service through his church.
With the award, Bowser gets to give a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization as part of Gatorade’s Play it Forward program.
“I definitely want to find a service that helps others who need it the most,” he said. “I don’t want to give it to a big company when $1,000 won’t make a difference. I want to give it to one that I know for sure that every dollar will help people.”