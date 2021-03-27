Highland girls make program history with state bowling title

History was made in Saturday’s Indiana High School Bowling state finals for a Region program that’s had plenty of success over the last decade.

After multiple trips for the Highland boys and girls teams to the finals, it was the girls who finally brought home the program’s first championship trophy.

The Trojans defeated Franklin Township 307-285 in the two-game final match Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.

Highland earned the top seed after a consistent day on a tough lane condition. The perfect team mentality is what coach Phil Hajduk and first-year assistant Al Dobrowolski credited for their success.

“I told Phil when I started 6 or 7 months ago that I saw so much potential in these girls,” Dobrowolski said. “Collectively, they have a hunger and they’re all unselfish bowlers. We rotated six bowlers all day, and they were so supportive of each other, never complaining. It was tough for us coaches with six bowlers who all succeed.”

It also helps that almost all of the girls are second-generation bowlers, including sophomore Carly Zuklin, who finished fourth in the singles event earlier in the day. Zuklin’s father, John, is a longtime, well-known Northwest Indiana bowler.