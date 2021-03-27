 Skip to main content
Highland girls make program history with state bowling title
PREP BOWLING | STATE FINALS

Highland girls make program history with state bowling title

History was made in Saturday’s Indiana High School Bowling state finals for a Region program that’s had plenty of success over the last decade.

After multiple trips for the Highland boys and girls teams to the finals, it was the girls who finally brought home the program’s first championship trophy.

The Trojans defeated Franklin Township 307-285 in the two-game final match Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.

Highland earned the top seed after a consistent day on a tough lane condition. The perfect team mentality is what coach Phil Hajduk and first-year assistant Al Dobrowolski credited for their success.

“I told Phil when I started 6 or 7 months ago that I saw so much potential in these girls,” Dobrowolski said. “Collectively, they have a hunger and they’re all unselfish bowlers. We rotated six bowlers all day, and they were so supportive of each other, never complaining. It was tough for us coaches with six bowlers who all succeed.”

It also helps that almost all of the girls are second-generation bowlers, including sophomore Carly Zuklin, who finished fourth in the singles event earlier in the day. Zuklin’s father, John, is a longtime, well-known Northwest Indiana bowler.

“It’s all in the family for this team and it definitely helps us,” Hajduk said. “Every part of Carly’s game is really solid. She’s going to be a force to be reckoned with as just a sophomore and I’m glad to be part of it.”

Emily Price also competed in singles, finishing 11th, while the Highland boys placed seventh as a team.

“My boys missed too many spares today,” Trojans’ boys coach Janee Babbitt said. “I have a good team, and they’re only going to get better with a few additions next year.”

The top local boys team was Hobart, which placed fourth after losing a stepladder match to Connersville. The Brickies advanced to state after narrowly securing the last qualifying spot at semistate.

“We kind of surprised ourselves a bit,” Hobart coach Dan Locke said. “The lanes got a little squirrelly, and we struggled a little with spare shooting.”

Like the Highland girls and boys, the Brickies are young with four sophomores returning next year to build on their success. Same for the Hobart girls, who finished sixth on Saturday in their second straight trip to state.

“Last year’s team could strike more, while this team is much younger and more of a spare-shooting team,” Brickies’ girls coach Shaun Ciesielski said. “We just didn’t have our spare game today. We’ll be working on spares this summer and hope to make it back to state for a three-peat.”

The top local boys finisher in singles was Wheeler senior Kody Horan, who placed sixth, just seven pins from the stepladder as the Bearcats’ first bowling state qualifier.

