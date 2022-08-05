Highland grad and former Purdue All-American Noel Ruebel dies at 65

TRACK AND FIELD

Highland grad, Purdue great Ruebel dies: Noel Ruebel, a 1974 Highland graduate who won four Big Ten high jump titles and was a two-time All-American at Purdue, has died at 65, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Ruebel also served as an assistant coach at Purdue from 1983 to '95, spent two seasons as head coach at Wake Forest in 2000-01 and won two state titles during a 17-year stint as boys and girls coach at Forsyth Country Day School in North Carolina. Ruebel was inducted into the Purdue Hall of Fame in 2016.

Platis places at masters nationals: Schererville resident Mary Lou Platis took fourth among eight competitors in the discus and fifth among 10 athletes in the shot put in her age group at the USA Track and Field Masters National Championships July 28-31 in Lexington, Kentucky.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Avalos to lead IUN: Alondra Avalos, who played four years at Indiana Northwest and later served as a student assistant for the RedHawks, has been named the program's head coach. Avalos spent last season as an assistant at Lake Central and head coach of Epic United Volleyball Club. During her senior year, IUN set a program record for wins and made its first appearance in the NAIA National Tournament. "Coach Avalos is a rising star in the volleyball coaching community and embraces our culture of academic success and student-athlete experience," IUN athletic director Ryan Shelton said in a statement.