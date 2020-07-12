Highland grad Nick Anderson filling multiple roles with Oilmen

WHITING — Biscuit. Buttercup. Toots. Senor Swanky.
Those are the four chihuahuas of Northwest Indiana Oilmen outfielder and catcher Nick Anderson’s family. His mother, Sue, brought each home from work at St. John Animal Clinic.
“The first two, she was like ‘Oh, we’re going to foster them.’ But I knew how that was going to go,” Anderson said. “The next however many years, every time someone would bring in a chihuahua they said ‘Sue, you want to take this one home, too?’ And she was always like ‘Might as well.’”
Anderson’s response when Oilmen president and general manager Don Popravak asked to return to the Midwest Collegiate League was a little more enthusiastic.
“This is the best team in this league. They play on the best field,” he said. “I knew I missed it a lot but until the first game I didn’t know how much I missed it. It’s not even just playing baseball. It’s being around good people, good ballplayers, listening to their stories and telling my own stories.”
The Highland High School graduate played for the Crestwood Panthers a year ago.
The Oilmen are glad to have him now. He’s off to a hot start with 10 hits, three walks, six RBIs and only six strikeouts in 32 plate appearances through three games.
“He’s a hard-working, athletic kid, a multi-positional guy who can catch and does good work behind the plate and can also play some left field,” Manager Chris Cunningham said. “He’s got a really nice, short bat.”
Anderson spent the last two years at Kankakee Community College.
Kankakee played only eight games before the coronavirus shut down the junior college season. But Anderson hit the ball well in those limited opportunities, batting .500 with seven RBIs.
“Exposure-wise, I do think it hurt a little bit (to miss much of the season). I had some schools reach out who weren’t able to see me play. But I’m happy with the decision to go to Arkansas-Fort Smith. They’ve got a great program,” he said.
Division II Fort Smith checked a lot of boxes for Anderson.
“I always wanted to go down south to play ball. I grew up in the Region and went to Kankakee, so I never really had a nice spring to play baseball,” he said. “They said, ‘Honestly, we just need a guy to stand in left field with a glove and hit for us.’ And it sounded good to me.”
For most of his baseball life, Anderson’s donned the chest protector and shin guards. He plans to use the season to gain experience in the outfield. He did the same last year.
The condensed MCL season means the Oilmen schedule included 47 games in 47 days. That’s subject to change, and one game was already canceled, but it’s still a lot to put on a catcher’s knees.
“Versatility really plays a role,” Cunningham said. “We need guys who can do multiple things and him being able to play left just really helps us out.”
That’s where he’ll play at Fort Smith, too. The Lions didn’t need a backstop, Anderson said, but liked his bat well enough to find a spot for him.
“Last summer, I loved (playing outfield). I thought it was a lot of fun. It’s a lot less stress on your body, a lot less stress mentally,” he said. “There’s nothing better than in-game reps. If you’re playing every day, you’re going to have to get better or you’re going to fall off."
