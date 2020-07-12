Highland grad Nick Anderson filling multiple roles with Oilmen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — Biscuit. Buttercup. Toots. Senor Swanky.

Those are the four chihuahuas of Northwest Indiana Oilmen outfielder and catcher Nick Anderson’s family. His mother, Sue, brought each home from work at St. John Animal Clinic.

“The first two, she was like ‘Oh, we’re going to foster them.’ But I knew how that was going to go,” Anderson said. “The next however many years, every time someone would bring in a chihuahua they said ‘Sue, you want to take this one home, too?’ And she was always like ‘Might as well.’”

Anderson’s response when Oilmen president and general manager Don Popravak asked to return to the Midwest Collegiate League was a little more enthusiastic.

“This is the best team in this league. They play on the best field,” he said. “I knew I missed it a lot but until the first game I didn’t know how much I missed it. It’s not even just playing baseball. It’s being around good people, good ballplayers, listening to their stories and telling my own stories.”

The Highland High School graduate played for the Crestwood Panthers a year ago.