Highland, NWI Rippers advance to Senior Babe Ruth regional in Wisconsin

Highland can feel redeemed, in a small way.
The Senior Babe Ruth season offered a chance to erase a disappointing end to Highland High School's 23-6 season. The Trojans fell 11-2 to Munster in a Class 4A sectional first-round game.
Most of those players are on the Senior Babe Ruth team that won a state title last week with a 9-0 win over the NWI Rippers, the defending champions who were made up mostly of players from Crown Point.
“I was going to say something (about the sectional loss) and I just never got to it. I kind of just let it breathe and nobody ever talked about it, so we let it go,” coach Sam Michel said. “We’ve never been able to get over the hump to get to the world series in this and I think it might help this group going forward to show that they can do that. That’s always been my goal, to show these guys that in the summer they can win it and hopefully carry it over to the spring.”
The Rippers beat Highland in the 2019 championship game. It wasn’t the first time this age group had beaten the boys from Highland in the postseason, either.
Summer jobs, travel baseball and other responsibilities can get in the way during Babe Ruth, though. Rosters can fluctuate. Highland won both regular-season games with the Rippers but those aren’t always a good way to gauge the quality of a team.
“We knew we had to put it on them so we came out with a lot more intensity than the other games because we had a little grudge with them. We put up a lot of runs and it felt good,” Highland’s AJ Reid said.
Austin Pizer pitched what Michel called an economical game, allowing only one hit. Highland put up four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth and never looked back.
“It was as easy a championship game as I’ve ever had,” Michel said. “We had most of our guys on Sunday so we kind of took it to them a little bit.”
Both teams advance to the Ohio Valley Regional in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this week.
Michel, a former Highland High School assistant, has managed the Highland Babe Ruth team for six years. He said the aim is to keep as many of the Trojans varsity squad together as possible during the summer. All but one player on this team went to Highland.
Outfielder Jason Reis plays for Illinois Wesleyan University and went to high school at St. Rita. He played youth baseball with the rest of the Highland players.
“These guys play together, because they want to play together. The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot but that is a big part of what we do in Highland, from (Trojans coach) John (Bogner) all the way down,” Michel said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who give their time, and we do it because it’s a great group of guys and I just hope we can keep going.”
Reid and Justin Bogner both relished the chance to play for this team after losing their senior high school seasons during the pandemic. Each has a birthday just before the Babe Ruth cutoff.
Almost everyone in the dugout would’ve been on that Trojans team.
“I missed out on what I thought was my last chance to play with an ‘H’ on my uniform,” Reid said. “Thankfully, I was born in the right month. I was able to put on this Highland hat and Highland jersey one last time and it’s awesome.”
Reid plays for Wabash College. Bogner attends Purdue but thought he was done with baseball before being asked to play with the Babe Ruth team. He probably is when this run is over.
“They told me who was on the team and I thought ‘Man, I haven’t played with these people in a long time. It’d be really nice to be on the field with them again,'” Justin Bogner said. “We’ve all been playing baseball together since we were probably eight years old.”
As state runners up, the Rippers will also play in Green Bay. Highland actually drew the Rippers in the first game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Each team is guaranteed at least five games.
“(The Rippers) are going to have a vendetta. We’ve got to be ready to play,” Bogner said. “In years past, we’ve let up because we’ve beaten them and we give them enough room just to slip by. My mentality is we can’t let up at all.”
Outside of the Rippers, Michel and the team know almost nothing about the other teams in the pool.
Reid will pitch the first game, Michel said, to set up rest for his other pitchers through the weekend. If Highland can advance, the Babe Ruth World Series will be July 31 to Aug. 7 in Mobile, Alabama.
"(Michel) has always said 'We've got a team this year. We've got a team this year,'" Bogner said. "I feel like we've got to do it more for him than ourselves, but not just for him."