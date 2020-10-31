Highland’s Lucas Guerra repeats his second-place finish at state

Guerra said his plan was not to go out with a fast start to save some energy for a kick in the final stretch.

“It was the most strategic race of my life, not getting too fast at the start letting those guys battle it out,” he said. “As you saw Will Jefferson, of Whiteland, and Kole Mathison, of Carmel, they burned themselves out chasing after him. I thought the best chance I’d have would’ve been in the end game, so that last kilometer is when I started gaining ground on him but I couldn’t finish it out. There’s not really another way I would rather have done it in my mind.”

Highland coach Rob Lukowski said they tried something different.

“Lucas has never backed down from jumping on the train no matter how fast the train is going at the start of the race,” he said. “… We felt like as long as he sat off the hot pace early but was still within three to four seconds of the lead for the majority of the race, that he had the wheels to make the connection in the final kilometer. If there’s one thing I trust the most in him that if he’s in the conversation at the end of the race, Lucas can turn over better than anybody. It just didn’t work out that way the last 600 meters.”