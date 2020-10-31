 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highland’s Lucas Guerra repeats his second-place finish at state
alert top story urgent
Boys cross country | State finals

Highland’s Lucas Guerra repeats his second-place finish at state

{{featured_button_text}}
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie

Highland's Lucas Guerra won the New Prairie Semistate title last week. He placed second Saturday at the state finals.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

TERRE HAUTE — Highland senior Lucas Guerra had one last cross country race to run in his high school career, and he said he had a strategy that could bring him a coveted state championship.

Guerra ran a spectacular race Saturday at the state meet at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, and he finished second behind Angola’s Izaiah Steury, just short of his ultimate goal.

“I know that was my best effort all year,” Guerra said. “Obviously, I wanted to come out and go for the win today. It didn’t happen in my favor, but crossing the line I was just thankful for such a successful four years of high school running. I’m blessed that I’m able to continue with a collegiate career, and thankful that I had my teammates and family out there supporting me. A bunch of people from the town came to watch me and really motivated me.”

Guerra, a Georgetown recruit, finished in 15 minutes, 34.5 seconds, just 10.8 ticks behind Steury. It was the second straight state runner-up finish by Guerra.

“Two years in a row getting second, it sucks but there’s a lot of people who will kill to be in that situation,” Guerra said. “Izaiah is a real good guy and has a bright future for him. He’s made some improvement. I’m not saying I didn’t deserve it, but he’s been running good so he definitely deserved to win, too.”

Guerra said his plan was not to go out with a fast start to save some energy for a kick in the final stretch.

“It was the most strategic race of my life, not getting too fast at the start letting those guys battle it out,” he said. “As you saw Will Jefferson, of Whiteland, and Kole Mathison, of Carmel, they burned themselves out chasing after him. I thought the best chance I’d have would’ve been in the end game, so that last kilometer is when I started gaining ground on him but I couldn’t finish it out. There’s not really another way I would rather have done it in my mind.”

Highland coach Rob Lukowski said they tried something different.

“Lucas has never backed down from jumping on the train no matter how fast the train is going at the start of the race,” he said. “… We felt like as long as he sat off the hot pace early but was still within three to four seconds of the lead for the majority of the race, that he had the wheels to make the connection in the final kilometer. If there’s one thing I trust the most in him that if he’s in the conversation at the end of the race, Lucas can turn over better than anybody. It just didn’t work out that way the last 600 meters.”

LaPorte junior Cole Raymond was the next highest Region runner, finishing 34th. His strategy was the opposite of Guerra’s.

“I was in third in the beginning, and I just went out a little too hard,” he said. “Ever since like the 2k, I was just fighting it the entire time. It was hurting pretty early, but I caught a couple guys late, but it wasn’t enough to get to a top 25.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

LaPorte coach Corbin Slater said the goal was to finish somewhere from 20th to 50th.

“He came through at the mile in 17th,” he said. “He was right where we wanted it. He definitely had to grit his way through it. This course is just a monster sometimes. The wind is tough. You can’t afford to fall off at all. There’s just a huge group of guys there. That was definitely a grit-it-out race.”

Illiana Christian’s Justin Van Prooyen finished 83rd in his first-ever IHSAA state finals meet.

In the team race, Crown Point led the way for area teams, finishing 12th out of 24 teams. Chesterton finished 17th, Lake Central 22nd and Munster 23rd.

Crown Point coach Erik Forehand said the Bulldogs wanted to finish in the top half.

“That was one of our goals,” he said. “We knew finishing in the top 10 would be a challenge with all the schools that were there. We had a pretty solid race as a team, and I’m happy about that.”

Forehand said it was great to see Anthony Saberniak step up and finish 68th overall.

“He was the kid who lost his shoe at the semistate at New Prairie and finished further back then he would have,” Forehand said. “He still ran pretty well considering. I was glad to see him come back and finish strong today. Cole Simmons ran great, too.”

Simmons finished 36th overall, while Quinton Bock placed 73rd.

Chesterton was paced by Matthew Streeter, who placed 40th overall.

Also, Merrillville's Zachary Dunn was 127th, while Lowell's Jackson Bakker was 163rd.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts