Highland Senior Babe Ruth makes history with world series berth

The Highland Senior Babe Ruth team didn’t just win the tournament of state champions last week in Wisconsin, it did so convincingly.
That was the plan all along.
“Everyone’s mentality here was, ‘Make our mark on the Ohio Valley Regional.’ We wanted everyone to know they played Highland, Indiana, not just some team from Indiana,” Justin Bogner said. “We wanted to let them know who we are.”
Highland went 4-1 in pool play and advanced to the Senior Babe Ruth World Series for the first time with a 5-0 win over the NWI Rippers in the Ohio Valley Regional title game Sunday in Green Bay.
Austin Pizer pitched the title game, throwing a one-hit complete game shutout on 75 pitches. Camden Scheidt hit a two-run home run in a three-run third inning and got a two-out rally started with a base hit in the fourth. Highland moves on to the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama, beginning July 31.
“From the get go, (Pizer) was locked in. We looked down the left-field line and he was just in his own mode, in his zone and we knew from that moment that it was going to be a good game,” Bogner said. “We just needed to play behind him and get ready to hit.”
Highland also beat the Rippers in the state title game to advance to the regional. It beat the team made of mostly Crown Point players three times during the regular season, too.
“Going into the championship, even though we’d beaten them four times before, the name ‘Rippers’ comes up on that bracket and you know that you have to show up and be ready to play,” Bogner said. “It’s always a tough game with them.”
Some of the Highland players drove through storms, complete with a tornado warning, on Wednesday night in Wisconsin. A few even witnessed a car being struck by lightning.
The rain delayed the games Thursday but Highland eventually earned pool wins over Illinois, the host team from Green Bay (Northeast Blacksheep) and Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to clinch the top seed in the bracket. Coach Sam Michel was able to rest his best starting pitchers Saturday against Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Highland still took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh inning against Eau Claire but ultimately lost. It ended up being a fortuitous loss, though, because it changed the seeding enough that Eau Claire would meet the Rippers in the first game of the bracket.
“(Eau Claire) was definitely the third-best, if not second-best team there and they (and the Rippers) had to play each other,” Michel said. “We got to play Green Bay, the host team, and no offense to them, but they had to do everything they could to get there and didn’t have any pitching left. We beat them pretty comfortably Sunday morning, 15-0.”
That set up a final with the Rippers.
The hope is that all 17 players will make the trip to Alabama for the Senior Babe Ruth. A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for travel arrangements.
Nine teams plus the host Alabama Rawdogs will play in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series. They’ll be broken into a pair of five-team pools with the top three on each side advancing to a playoff, beginning Aug. 5.
Highland will have a break for the last day of pool play, which would give the pitchers an extra day of rest should the team advance.
“Pitching-wise, I think I’m going to approach it the same way I did for the regional tournament, Michel said.. "Because of the days off I’ll be more aggressive with my better guys in the first couple days. I just try to stay out of the way, in some respect, and not mess things up.”