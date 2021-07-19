Highland Senior Babe Ruth makes history with world series berth

Highland also beat the Rippers in the state title game to advance to the regional. It beat the team made of mostly Crown Point players three times during the regular season, too.

“Going into the championship, even though we’d beaten them four times before, the name ‘Rippers’ comes up on that bracket and you know that you have to show up and be ready to play,” Bogner said. “It’s always a tough game with them.”

Some of the Highland players drove through storms, complete with a tornado warning, on Wednesday night in Wisconsin. A few even witnessed a car being struck by lightning.

The rain delayed the games Thursday but Highland eventually earned pool wins over Illinois, the host team from Green Bay (Northeast Blacksheep) and Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to clinch the top seed in the bracket. Coach Sam Michel was able to rest his best starting pitchers Saturday against Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Highland still took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh inning against Eau Claire but ultimately lost. It ended up being a fortuitous loss, though, because it changed the seeding enough that Eau Claire would meet the Rippers in the first game of the bracket.