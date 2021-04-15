Highland senior working to erupt at state track and field meet

HIGHLAND — Christian Rios has a plan.
The Highland senior works out six days a week at Planet Fitness. He developed his schedule with throwing in mind, keeping track of his progress with a Google Doc.
The goal is another trip to the state finals.
“I always think about explosiveness on every single rep so I can get that muscle memory to explode every single time I throw, even with little things like bicep curls,” he said. “It definitely has made a big difference.”
His weight fluctuates between 205 and 215 pounds, but he tries to stay near 210. That doesn’t mean he watches what he eats, though.
“I eat whatever I want. If I monitor what I’m eating, it’s just going to be stressful,” Rios said. “After the season, maybe I will but right now I just try to eat as much as I can so I don’t have to lose muscle and my throws will be terrible.”
Rios finished seventh at state in discus as a sophomore. It opened his eyes. Track began to catch up to football, his first love.
“What started off as just something to do in the spring (for Rios) has morphed into more than just that,” Trojans track and football coach Pete Koulianos said. “Football is probably his main sport, but track’s become a really, really close second.”
Marian University is the top choice for Rios right now, but he hasn’t made a final decision. The Knights want him for both football and track.
Koulianos thinks Marian would be getting a quality individual, too.
“He’s somebody all our kids look up to and strive to be like. He’s one of those kids that’s always the first one in and the last one out,” Koulianos said. “He’s been working really hard at both football and track. He’s become quite the athlete.”
Despite the state experience in the discus, Rios is more comfortable in the shot put at the moment because his biggest strength is his strength.
“Shot put is all might. Discus, you have to be calm with it,” he said. “It’s a lot harder to be focused.”
Koulianos believes the cancellation of the 2020 season cost Rios’s development. He started the year slowly during the indoor season. Things have started to get back on track. Rios posted personal bests in both the shot put (51 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and discus (164-1) at Chesterton last week.
Both are state-level numbers, but he admits he’s probably not quite the thrower he could’ve been with another year of training.
“I took a long break before I even started working out again during the COVID lockdown,” Rios said. “I didn’t realize (missing the track season) was such a big impact until this season because of all the college I could’ve had looking at me because of the way I’m PRing already. It’s the second meet and I’m already PRing by feet. Imagine if I would’ve had a junior year.”
Rios will also do some sprinting this season, running the 100 meters and a leg on the 400 relay.
“He’s got a pretty packed schedule,” Koulianos said. “He’s fast for us, even fast for our conference but I think once you start getting toward the bigger meets that’ll fall off and we can focus on the throws and making sure he can do something special.”