Highland senior working to erupt at state track and field meet

Marian University is the top choice for Rios right now, but he hasn’t made a final decision. The Knights want him for both football and track.

Koulianos thinks Marian would be getting a quality individual, too.

“He’s somebody all our kids look up to and strive to be like. He’s one of those kids that’s always the first one in and the last one out,” Koulianos said. “He’s been working really hard at both football and track. He’s become quite the athlete.”

Despite the state experience in the discus, Rios is more comfortable in the shot put at the moment because his biggest strength is his strength.

“Shot put is all might. Discus, you have to be calm with it,” he said. “It’s a lot harder to be focused.”

Koulianos believes the cancellation of the 2020 season cost Rios’s development. He started the year slowly during the indoor season. Things have started to get back on track. Rios posted personal bests in both the shot put (51 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and discus (164-1) at Chesterton last week.

Both are state-level numbers, but he admits he’s probably not quite the thrower he could’ve been with another year of training.