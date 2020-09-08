Highland star Maegan Shaw sets record in win over Lowell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Maegan Shaw wasn’t always sure if her opportunity would come.

Highland’s star forward knew the program record for career goals was within reach, and all the senior needed was a chance to go after it. But before her final prep campaign could even begin, Highland suspended all sports activities July 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although team gatherings eventually resumed Aug. 3 and the Trojans were able to start their season on time, that 12-day layoff was a strong reminder of the fragility of sports amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are no guarantees.

“It was very nerve-wracking because we all tried to stay safe the most we can, but obviously we can only stay safe to the best of our abilities. No one else can control that,” Shaw said. “I’m just glad we are able to have a season.”

These unprecedented circumstances have given Shaw an extra sense of appreciation for her senior campaign and overall career, which she began when she was 4. She aspires to play in college, but while she’s still in high school, Shaw wants to make the most of her time as a Trojan.

So far, she’s done just that.