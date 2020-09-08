Highland star Maegan Shaw sets record in win over Lowell

HIGHLAND — Maegan Shaw wasn’t always sure if her opportunity would come.
Highland’s star forward knew the program record for career goals was within reach, and all the senior needed was a chance to go after it. But before her final prep campaign could even begin, Highland suspended all sports activities July 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although team gatherings eventually resumed Aug. 3 and the Trojans were able to start their season on time, that 12-day layoff was a strong reminder of the fragility of sports amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
There are no guarantees.
“It was very nerve-wracking because we all tried to stay safe the most we can, but obviously we can only stay safe to the best of our abilities. No one else can control that,” Shaw said. “I’m just glad we are able to have a season.”
These unprecedented circumstances have given Shaw an extra sense of appreciation for her senior campaign and overall career, which she began when she was 4. She aspires to play in college, but while she’s still in high school, Shaw wants to make the most of her time as a Trojan.
So far, she’s done just that.
Shaw has helped the Times No. 7 Trojans get off to a 5-1 start this year, highlighted by a 4-3 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory over Lowell on Tuesday night. The senior pulled off a hat trick in the lopsided contest to reach 54 career goals, passing 2012 graduate Michelle Geissler for the most all-time in program history.
“It feels really good because I know a lot of people wanted me to get it, and it’s a really good accomplishment,” Shaw said. “I worked hard for the past three seasons, and a lot of people were looking up to me to break it, so it was a really good feeling.”
During her freshman year, Shaw opted to play club soccer because she didn’t think she was ready for high school competition. On Tuesday, it was hard to tell that the senior ever doubted herself.
Shaw scored two goals in the fourth and 16th minutes, facing little resistance from Lowell’s defense, but her final goal in the 57th minute proved to be the most difficult. After her initial shot was deflected, it bounced around in the box before Shaw was able to put it away for good with several defenders draped all over her.
“It was really good to get (the record) at home,” Shaw said. “I was hoping I could get it at home because everybody came and all of my friends and family were here.”
Senior midfielder Hailey Rudloff also scored a goal for Highland (5-1, 2-0), which remained undefeated in conference play. The Trojans will be back in action Thursday at Michigan City.
Lowell (2-2, 0-1) trailed 3-1 at halftime but clawed its way back after the break. Junior forward Payton Gard scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute to make it a one-score game. However, it was a little too late for the Red Devils.
Highland coach Courtney Condes acknowledged that her team didn’t play its best in the second half, but she was still proud the Trojans were able to hold on. She believes getting a victory was the perfect way to cap off Shaw’s memorable night.
“She has the skills, she has a great attitude and she works hard. Nobody deserves it more,” Condes said of Shaw. “I’ve been here for 16 years, and she’s just an awesome kid to have this (career goals) record. … Everyone was thinking about it, especially since she was that close. She her job and put the ball in the back of the net.”
Gallery: Lowell at Highland girls soccer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!