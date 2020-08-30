Highland's dual-sport duo making it work in cross country, soccer

Lukowski convinced Wilson to come back to the sport after skipping her first two years in high school. She ran cross country in middle school and was on the track team in the spring.

In the past, Lukowski’s coached several runners who also played soccer and knew it could be done.

“I try to tell (Walsh) about stuff that I went through last year,” Wilson said. “I know how this usually goes so I try to help her.”

Walsh never stopped. Both started cross country as a means of conditioning for soccer but grew to love it.

“I love running,” Wilson said. “When we qualified for semistate (last season), as soon as they announced it we all started jumping up and down and I was crying. I was balling. That's when I knew that I actually wanted to do it again (this) year and I started caring about cross country more.”

The solitude of running appeals to both. Each said they enjoy being part of a team in soccer, but the self-accountability of cross country offers something other sports can’t.

“During meets, the top girls on varsity really push each other but it’s definitely a mental sport and you have to push yourself,” Wilson said.