Highland's dual-sport duo making it work in cross country, soccer
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

HIGHLAND — Aly Wilson and Hannah Walsh understand each other in a way that most of their teammates just don’t.

“We’ll talk at practice like ‘Oh my gosh, today was a little hard. I might have to sit out for this sprint,’” Walsh said.

Wilson, a senior, and Walsh, a freshman, are simultaneously running cross country and playing soccer for Highland this fall. It can take a toll that others just don’t understand, sometimes requiring two practices in a single day and always requiring time-management skills.

They have advice for anyone considering the same.

“Take a day off if you need it. Prioritize your mental health because this really does put a lot of stress on you,” Wilson said. “Eventually, you get used to it and it’s not bad. It’s fun to do.”

“You have to be comfortable with yourself and know your limits,” Walsh said. “Prioritize school.”

Trojans cross country coach Rob Lukowski said he and soccer coach Courtney Condes are cognizant of that stress and make concessions for Walsh and Wilson during conditioning. He even sees the quick bursts of activity on the soccer pitch as a benefit in cross country.

“Most cross country coaches try to individualize plans for every athlete,” Lukowski said. “They’ve got say so in what they can and can’t do. But to make the decision to both, sometimes I do have to step in and be like, ‘You did enough today.’”

Lukowski convinced Wilson to come back to the sport after skipping her first two years in high school. She ran cross country in middle school and was on the track team in the spring.

In the past, Lukowski’s coached several runners who also played soccer and knew it could be done.

“I try to tell (Walsh) about stuff that I went through last year,” Wilson said. “I know how this usually goes so I try to help her.”

Walsh never stopped. Both started cross country as a means of conditioning for soccer but grew to love it.

“I love running,” Wilson said. “When we qualified for semistate (last season), as soon as they announced it we all started jumping up and down and I was crying. I was balling. That's when I knew that I actually wanted to do it again (this) year and I started caring about cross country more.”

The solitude of running appeals to both. Each said they enjoy being part of a team in soccer, but the self-accountability of cross country offers something other sports can’t.

“During meets, the top girls on varsity really push each other but it’s definitely a mental sport and you have to push yourself,” Wilson said.

Walsh has been dealing with a calf injury this fall. She hasn’t had the results in either sport that she’d like to but still posts varsity times in cross country.

Wilson is trying to savor her last seasons as a varsity athlete before heading to Purdue where she hopes to major in nursing next year.

“In soccer, I want to win sectionals this year. In cross country, I want to make it at least to semistate,” she said.

