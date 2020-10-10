 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highland's Lucas Guerra has big day; Lake Central sweeps team titles
alert top story urgent
Prep cross country | Highland Sectional

Highland's Lucas Guerra has big day; Lake Central sweeps team titles

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Lucas Guerra earned the top spot in the boys race at the Highland Sectional Saturday, finishing well ahead of the rest of the rest of the runners.

Then, he announced his commitment to Georgetown University.

“I’m super excited to get there,” the Highland senior said. “The (Georgetown) team has been on such an upward trend with success every single year. Talking with the guys, they’re all super dedicated. When I get there, I’m just going to work my butt off and if I get a spot on the top seven, I’ll be happy. But there will be races for me even if I have to redshirt.”

Guerra was more than a minute ahead of the group with a time of 15 minutes, 34.9 seconds. He wanted to go a lot faster but said the heat was a hindrance. It was over 80 degrees at the start.

“It felt like a really good effort, like usual. I know the time’s going to come later when it’s more important,” he said. “Next week will be cold again. Time, we really don’t care about so much. It’s all about the effort and making sure you get done what you need to get done.”

Lake Central runners finished in six of the top eight and seven of the top 11 spots, led by Logan Russell in second at 16:44.5. The Indians led all team scores at 20.

“I think the (Duneland Athletic Conference meet) and today were the first times that we’ve really run as a pack,” Russell said. “I’m really happy with that.”

The Munster boys finished second with 66 points. Griffith was third with 89.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Russell said he was caught in “no man’s land” in the second mile and had to push himself, mentally, to get over the hump.

“The usual way I like to race is to catch the guy in front of me. Lucas just shot out and I had nobody (to chase),” Russell said. “My goal was to get runner up and that’s what I did. I’m happy with that.”

LC did even better in the girls race, paced by junior Rachel Narjes. She won with a time of 19:52.7 seconds despite coming in with a goal of cracking the top five.

Narjes said her legs were hurting early in the race. But she saw a hill around the four mile mark and knew she could make her move.

“I was like ‘Ok, I’m almost done. I didn’t go through all this pain for nothing,’” she said. “I’m shocked. I did not think that I was going to win.”

Natalie Kransky was at the front with Narjes for almost the duration of the race.

“I’m really bad at pacing on my own. I lose track of it,” Narjes said. “Having a teammate there helps me find out where I need to be.”

The Indians took the top four spots and seven of the top nine for a team total of 16. Highland was second at 58, followed by Munster with 64.

Gallery: Great Region athletes

+2 
Highland's Lucas Guerra

Highland's Lucas Guerra won a sectional title and also committed to Georgetown.

 David P. Funk, The Times
+2 
Logan Russell

Logan Russell helped Lake Central win a sectional team title.

 David P. Funk, The Times
+2 
Rachel Narjes

Lake Central's Rachel Narjes won a sectional title Saturday.

 David P. Funk, The Times
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How the NBA Fights Racism with International Players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts