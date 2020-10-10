Highland's Lucas Guerra has big day; Lake Central sweeps team titles

HIGHLAND — Lucas Guerra earned the top spot in the boys race at the Highland Sectional Saturday, finishing well ahead of the rest of the rest of the runners.

Then, he announced his commitment to Georgetown University.

“I’m super excited to get there,” the Highland senior said. “The (Georgetown) team has been on such an upward trend with success every single year. Talking with the guys, they’re all super dedicated. When I get there, I’m just going to work my butt off and if I get a spot on the top seven, I’ll be happy. But there will be races for me even if I have to redshirt.”

Guerra was more than a minute ahead of the group with a time of 15 minutes, 34.9 seconds. He wanted to go a lot faster but said the heat was a hindrance. It was over 80 degrees at the start.

“It felt like a really good effort, like usual. I know the time’s going to come later when it’s more important,” he said. “Next week will be cold again. Time, we really don’t care about so much. It’s all about the effort and making sure you get done what you need to get done.”

Lake Central runners finished in six of the top eight and seven of the top 11 spots, led by Logan Russell in second at 16:44.5. The Indians led all team scores at 20.