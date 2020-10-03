 Skip to main content
Highland's Lucas Guerra, Lowell's Karina James capture NCC titles
Highland's Lucas Guerra, Lowell's Karina James capture NCC titles

WHEATFIELD — Lucas Guerra’s running resume is so decorated that the lack of a Northwest Crossroads Conference title could be overlooked.

But the Highland senior knew there was a box to be checked before he graduated.

“Our conference has always been good. Lowell’s always put up great runners. Munster, too. Coming in, knowing I’ve never done this before I wanted to make sure I got that done today,” Guerra said. “I just wanted to get the win and continue forward with my senior season.”

He posted a time of 15 minutes, 41.72 seconds. That’s a season personal record for Guerra, who is a serious state championship contender.

“It shows I’m getting into shape and pretty soon I’ll be right where I want to be,” he said.

Lowell’s Jackson Bakker finished second, well behind Guerra at 16:54.84. Bakker didn’t expect to win the race but was happy to be ahead of the rest of the pack.

He waited back from the lead group and made his move at about the one-mile mark.

“I saw them all start to take off with Lucas and I knew they were going to burn out,” Bakker said. “We train in the woods at our course, so I know how to make moves in the woods.”

Bakker said he and the Red Devils felt underrated by opponents. He saw an opportunity to earn some respect and build confidence heading into the postseason.

“Lucas is a great runner. I didn’t think I would catch him and obviously I didn’t,” he said. “I knew second place was basically a win so that’s what we went out for.”

Munster won the team championship with 42 points, followed by Lowell with 64 and Hobart with 73.

Guerra jumped out in front immediately and expanded his lead as the race went on.

“I really was trying to go through the first 3K really fast but I kind of underestimate how tight the turns were back. I had to slow down a lot to get around it,” Guerra said. “It was still a good day. I put in a really good effort and that’s what matters most.”

Lowell’s Karina James, who won the girls race for the third straight year, had a different strategy.

James said she approached the meet like a workout. She’s still building toward a peak late in the postseason.

“We settled into a tempo pace so with what we were trying to do, I’m content with that time,” she said. “Had I given it my best effort then no, that’s not a time I like. It wasn’t supposed to be too extraneous today.”

The plan is to begin tapering workouts later but for now James said she’s right where she wants to be.

James’s time of 18:59.34 was still more than a minute better than the field. KV freshman Emma bell finished second at 20:3.97.

“I wanted to stay by (James) as much as possible because she’s one of the fastest in the state,” Bell said. “If I stayed with her I knew I’d get a really good time.”

The Red Devils girls team took the top team spot with 42 points. Highland was second with 58 and Hobart third with 81.

Lucas Guerra NCC

Highland's Lucas Guerra won the NCC title Saturday.

 David P. Funk, File, The Times
Karina James

Lowell's Karina James defended her title at the NCC meet

 David P. Funk, The Times
