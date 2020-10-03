Highland's Lucas Guerra, Lowell's Karina James capture NCC titles

“Lucas is a great runner. I didn’t think I would catch him and obviously I didn’t,” he said. “I knew second place was basically a win so that’s what we went out for.”

Munster won the team championship with 42 points, followed by Lowell with 64 and Hobart with 73.

Guerra jumped out in front immediately and expanded his lead as the race went on.

“I really was trying to go through the first 3K really fast but I kind of underestimate how tight the turns were back. I had to slow down a lot to get around it,” Guerra said. “It was still a good day. I put in a really good effort and that’s what matters most.”

Lowell’s Karina James, who won the girls race for the third straight year, had a different strategy.

James said she approached the meet like a workout. She’s still building toward a peak late in the postseason.

“We settled into a tempo pace so with what we were trying to do, I’m content with that time,” she said. “Had I given it my best effort then no, that’s not a time I like. It wasn’t supposed to be too extraneous today.”

The plan is to begin tapering workouts later but for now James said she’s right where she wants to be.