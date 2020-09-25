 Skip to main content
Hobart, Andrean knotted at halftime
Prep football

Hobart, Andrean knotted at halftime

Andrean/Hobart football

Hobart's Tyler Turley scores a touchdown against Andrean on Friday night at Hobart.

 John Luke, The Times

HOBART — Hobart started fast, and Andrean made sure to respond.

On the Brickies’ second play from scrimmage, running back Marc Enslen broke free for a 91-yard touchdown run to give his team an early lead.

A few minutes later, defensive back Julian Ruiz picked off 59ers quarterback Joe Cimino, which eventually led to a 1-yard touchdown run from Hobart running back Tyler Turley.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Andrean responded with two touchdowns of its own to tie the game at halftime.

Cimino threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nicky Flesher at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, and the 59ers scored 20 seconds later following a fumble from Enslen. Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen recovered the fumble, and running back Ryan Walsh scored on the very next play with a 10-yard touchdown run.

Hobart linebacker Bobby Babcock went down with a lower left leg injury near the end of the first quarter and gingerly walked back to the locker room as Flesher reeled in his fourth touchdown of the year. The Illinois State recruit eventually returned to the game early in the second quarter.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times.

