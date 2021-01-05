Hobart finally begins season with wire-to-wire win over Griffith

GRIFFITH — The 2020-21 IHSAA boys basketball season officially began Nov. 23.
Hobart didn’t play its first game until Tuesday night, earning a 43-37 road win over Griffith.
The Brickies were the last Region basketball program, boys or girls, to begin their campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s crazy. It’s such an unprecedented year,” Hobart coach Michael Brown said. “We were honestly struggling to find ways to keep these guys motivated. Some of these guys had been practicing since the preseason in September, and we hadn’t been able to play a game yet for a multitude of reasons. Credit to them for sticking with it.”
The Brickies initially pushed back the start of their boys basketball season because some of their players were also members of the football team. Since Hobart went on a long postseason run in the fall, finishing as the Class 4A state runner-up, those dual-sport athletes weren’t able to complete the minimum amount of practices required by the IHSAA to be eligible for basketball.
Hobart was then supposed to open its season Dec. 12 at Gavit, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Gladiators’ side. Shortly thereafter, the Brickies had to temporarily shut down because of their own coronavirus concerns.
The Times has confirmed that at least 19 of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The list includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville and Whiting.
Brown said he never could’ve imagined that his team’s last game in 2020 would be a first round sectional loss to Portage on March 3. He was thrilled to see the Brickies finally return to action Tuesday, while also picking up a wire-to-wire victory.
“Honestly, when we put together the scouting report (for Griffith), we were just crossing our fingers and hoping,” Brown said. “We were just hoping that everything would go well, and these guys would get an opportunity to play. I’m happy for them. As I’m sure many coaches have said, you can’t take anything for granted.”
Keith Mullins paced the Brickies with a team-high 13 points in his first varsity game. He scored eight of his points in the third quarter and also snagged several rebounds.
The sophomore said it was difficult see every other Region program compete except for his own, so Tuesday’s contest was a welcome change of pace.
“Everyone, me and the whole entire team, we were all hyped and jacked,” Mullins said. “Even before the actual season started, we conditioned for about three or four months. We were waiting a long time for this game, and we were ready.”
Hobart (1-0) will have a chance to build on its season-opening victory Thursday at River Forest, and Griffith (2-5) will continue its campaign Saturday at Wheeler.
Senior guard Jacari Phillips scored a team-high 13 points for the Panthers, including seven points during a fourth quarter rally that was a little too late.
“They haven’t quit on me yet,” Griffith coach Josh Belluomini said. “We have such a good group, especially the seniors, and they just keep playing hard for us.”