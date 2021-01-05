Hobart finally begins season with wire-to-wire win over Griffith

Brown said he never could’ve imagined that his team’s last game in 2020 would be a first round sectional loss to Portage on March 3. He was thrilled to see the Brickies finally return to action Tuesday, while also picking up a wire-to-wire victory.

“Honestly, when we put together the scouting report (for Griffith), we were just crossing our fingers and hoping,” Brown said. “We were just hoping that everything would go well, and these guys would get an opportunity to play. I’m happy for them. As I’m sure many coaches have said, you can’t take anything for granted.”

Keith Mullins paced the Brickies with a team-high 13 points in his first varsity game. He scored eight of his points in the third quarter and also snagged several rebounds.

The sophomore said it was difficult see every other Region program compete except for his own, so Tuesday’s contest was a welcome change of pace.

“Everyone, me and the whole entire team, we were all hyped and jacked,” Mullins said. “Even before the actual season started, we conditioned for about three or four months. We were waiting a long time for this game, and we were ready.”