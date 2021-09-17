Hobart freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich shows poise beyond his years

“I saw the maturity right away,” Osika said. “On the field, he has the ability to make all the throws for a high school quarterback to make. There isn’t a throw that he can’t do. Physically, we saw that he was there. I had some conversations with him and we know that the mental game would be the biggest thing.”

It’s a challenge that Ehrlich hasn’t shied away from. He nearly led Hobart back from a 20-0 deficit in the season opener against Chesterton. Instead of cowering in the moment, Ehrlich led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter and nearly led the Brickies down the field for the win in the final moments.

The next week against Times No. 1 Merrillville, Ehrlich made sure that Hobart was the only team not to throw an interception against the Pirates this season. He’s now started to stack success, with a pair of victories in the last two games, including a pair of passing touchdowns in a 49-6 win over Culver Academies.

“I look at a lot of great quarterbacks and they all have a common denominator,” Ehrlich said. “They’re all hard workers. They’re all smart and they all take care of the mental aspect of the game. I watch them all and I learn from all of them.”