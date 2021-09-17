Hobart freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich shows poise beyond his years

HOBART — Standing in the equipment room before the start of a Wednesday afternoon practice, Noah Ehrlich, Hobart’s freshman quarterback, is conducting the first of what will likely be many interviews during his career.
Ehrlich listens intently to every question, chooses his words carefully and never cracks.
But it’s the first time this season that Ehrlich looks remotely nervous, and that comes after staring down Chesterton and Merrillville’s defenses in the first two weeks of his high school career.
“From the first day of practice this summer, I just wanted to come in and prove myself,” Ehrlich said. “I’ve always wanted to play on Friday nights. It’s what I dreamed of as a kid. I still have a lot to improve on, but it’s nice knowing that I’m playing on Friday nights.”
Ehrlich talks about being a kid with the same nostalgia of a grizzled veteran of life. And for the 15-year-old who has now started four games for the 2020 Class 4A runner-up Brickies, he’s inching closer to veteran status every day, even if he can't grow facial hair yet.
“We give him a hard time about that,” Hobart junior running back Trey Gibson said. “We’re all a family out here and with him being a freshman, we give him a hard time. It’s all love.”
As Hobart coach Craig Osika was leading the Brickies to the Class 4A state title game last year, he was also keeping his eye on Ehrlich. The budding star shined in eighth grade and as soon as last season was done, Ehrlich joined the Brickies for offseason workouts.
“I saw the maturity right away,” Osika said. “On the field, he has the ability to make all the throws for a high school quarterback to make. There isn’t a throw that he can’t do. Physically, we saw that he was there. I had some conversations with him and we know that the mental game would be the biggest thing.”
It’s a challenge that Ehrlich hasn’t shied away from. He nearly led Hobart back from a 20-0 deficit in the season opener against Chesterton. Instead of cowering in the moment, Ehrlich led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter and nearly led the Brickies down the field for the win in the final moments.
The next week against Times No. 1 Merrillville, Ehrlich made sure that Hobart was the only team not to throw an interception against the Pirates this season. He’s now started to stack success, with a pair of victories in the last two games, including a pair of passing touchdowns in a 49-6 win over Culver Academies.
“I look at a lot of great quarterbacks and they all have a common denominator,” Ehrlich said. “They’re all hard workers. They’re all smart and they all take care of the mental aspect of the game. I watch them all and I learn from all of them.”
As much as Osika has focused on the mental aspect of football, there’s no denying that Ehrlich is a 15-year-old kid getting chased down by 18-year-old adults every Friday night.
“We were working out this summer and I asked him if he was prepared to take a hit from (former Hobart defensive star) Bobby Babcock,” Osika said. “He said no and then he committed himself to getting bigger and stronger. It was clear early on that Noah wasn’t someone who was going to be flustered.”
Ehrlich is averaging 130 passing yards per game and he’s thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions in the first month of his high school career. While wins over Griffith and Culver Academies have been enjoyable, Ehrlich has learned the lessons from losses to Chesterton and Merrillville.
With the lingering pressure of wanting to lead the Brickies back to Lucas Oil Stadium, Ehrlich is taking every opportunity to grow up.
“I took away a lot from those games,” Ehrlich said. “Sometimes you’ve got to be the underdog. You have to go out there and prove it to yourself. Those games are going to prepare us for the future for the run that we want to go on.”
