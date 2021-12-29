PRO FOOTBALL
Hobart man named 2021 Colts 'Fan of the Year': The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday named Elias Otero, of Hobart, as the team’s 2021 “Fan of the Year.” As the Colts’ selection, Otero also will be nominated for the NFL Fan of the Year award, which will be announced at NFL Honors in February 2022. Known as one half of LUCHABLUE, Otero and his son, Eli, are the superfan duo who pay homage to professional wrestler Ray Mysterio, “the underdog of sports entertainment,” at every Colts home game. They drive from Hobart in northwest Indiana for close to three hours to every game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Over the years, they have taken part in Colts games, events, blood drives, 5Ks, training camps, draft parties and much more. The NFL Fan of the Year contest celebrates extraordinary fans who inspire others through their love of football and bring an “original spice” to what it means to be a fan.
Colts make roster moves: The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday activated guard Mark Glowinski, guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also activated tight end Farrod Green from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list and placed quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.
PRO BASKETBALL
Curry makes 3,000th 3-pointer: Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career 3-pointers. He did it on Tuesday night in a game where the Denver Nuggets barely held off the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors 89-86.
BROADCASTING
Dick Vitale taking a break to rest his voice: Dick Vitale is taking an extended break from the airwaves to rest his voice. The ESPN college basketball analyst said in a story posted Wednesday to ESPN Front Row that on a recent visit to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels advised him to rest his voice because he has pre-cancerous Dysplasia of the vocal cord membranes. “The good news is that he doesn’t believe anything is life-threatening," the 82-year-old Vitale said. "Bottom line is I need to rest them – my voice needs a T.O., BABY!”
DOG SHOW
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show: The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. The event was first held in 1877.