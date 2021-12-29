PRO FOOTBALL

Hobart man named 2021 Colts 'Fan of the Year': The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday named Elias Otero, of Hobart, as the team’s 2021 “Fan of the Year.” As the Colts’ selection, Otero also will be nominated for the NFL Fan of the Year award, which will be announced at NFL Honors in February 2022. Known as one half of LUCHABLUE, Otero and his son, Eli, are the superfan duo who pay homage to professional wrestler Ray Mysterio, “the underdog of sports entertainment,” at every Colts home game. They drive from Hobart in northwest Indiana for close to three hours to every game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Over the years, they have taken part in Colts games, events, blood drives, 5Ks, training camps, draft parties and much more. The NFL Fan of the Year contest celebrates extraordinary fans who inspire others through their love of football and bring an “original spice” to what it means to be a fan.