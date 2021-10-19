Hobart moves into Associated Press football top 10

Hobart cracks top 10 in Class 4A: Hobart moved into the Associated Press state football rankings announced Tuesday, sliding in at No. 10 in Class 4A. Elsewhere, Merrillville remained No. 3 in 6A, Valparaiso and Michigan City held steady at No. 4 and No. 10 in 5A respectively, and Andrean dropped two spots to No. 8 in 2A. Chesterton also received votes in 6A.

South Carolina No. 1, Hoosiers No. 8 in preseason poll: Dawn Staley and South Carolina are back in a familiar spot: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. It's the second consecutive season that the Gamecocks are the preseason favorite. The Gamecocks received 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel in Tuesday's poll. UConn was second, garnering 10 first-place ballots. Defending national champion Stanford was third, getting the other five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State rounded out the top five. Indiana is No. 8, the school's highest ranking ever in women's basketball. There's a lot of excitement around Bloomington, with all five starters returning from a team that went to the Elite Eight last year and had its sixth straight 20-win season.