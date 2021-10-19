Hobart moves into Associated Press football top 10

PREP FOOTBALL
Hobart cracks top 10 in Class 4A: Hobart moved into the Associated Press state football rankings announced Tuesday, sliding in at No. 10 in Class 4A. Elsewhere, Merrillville remained No. 3 in 6A, Valparaiso and Michigan City held steady at No. 4 and No. 10 in 5A respectively, and Andrean dropped two spots to No. 8 in 2A. Chesterton also received votes in 6A.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo picked sixth in Valley: Valparaiso was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball race by coaches, sports information directors and media. Two-time defending regular-season champ Missouri State received 35 of 40 first-place votes. Drake, Northern Iowa, Illinois State and Bradley round out the top five.
South Carolina No. 1, Hoosiers No. 8 in preseason poll: Dawn Staley and South Carolina are back in a familiar spot: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. It's the second consecutive season that the Gamecocks are the preseason favorite. The Gamecocks received 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel in Tuesday's poll. UConn was second, garnering 10 first-place ballots. Defending national champion Stanford was third, getting the other five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State rounded out the top five. Indiana is No. 8, the school's highest ranking ever in women's basketball. There's a lot of excitement around Bloomington, with all five starters returning from a team that went to the Elite Eight last year and had its sixth straight 20-win season.
COLLEGE GOLF
Valpo men, VanArragon take second: Junior Caleb VanArragon was the individual runner-up and led Valparaiso's men's golf team to second place among 11 teams in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational in Killen, Alabama. Host North Alabama won with a 54-hole total of 3-over 867, eight shots better than Valpo. VanArragon shot 1-over 73 on Tuesday to finish at 4-under 212. Teammate Anthony Delisanti tied for fourth at 215 in the Beacons' fall finale.
Valpo women finish ninth: Valparaiso's women wrapped up their fall golf season by finishing ninth among 12 teams at the Dayton Fall Invitational with a 54-hole score of 624. Madison Keil led the Beacons, shooting a 153 to tie for 26th.
PRO BASKETBALL
76ers suspend Simmons: Ben Simmons doesn’t want to play — or even practice — with the Philadelphia 76ers anymore. So coach Doc Rivers kicked out the All-Star guard and suspended him for Wednesday's season opener at New Orleans. Simmons refused to play as a full participant at Tuesday’s practice, a day after he lingered outside a team huddle and mostly stayed alone in a corner without talking to teammates.
Pistons' Cunningham to miss opener: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, has been ruled out of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.
