Hobart natives Tyler Schultz, Benny Geuvara earn MCL honors

PRO GOLF

Fowler faces uphill chase: Already facing a long day, Rickie Fowler found the road even tougher Monday in 36-hole qualifying as he tried to avoid missing the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years. Fowler was among 685 players seeking 54 spots in nine qualifiers across eight states to fill the field for the U.S. Open, which starts June 17 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Fowler already missed the Masters this year after falling well outside the top 50 in the world. He played his opening round at Brookside in 1-over 73, which was halted for three hours because of heavy rain and thunder, meaning he likely would need at least a 65 at The Lakes to have any chance. Branden Grace went from a fourth-place finish at the Memorial to an early start in Jupiter, Florida, and he parred the final hole at The Bear's Club to earn one of six spots available. Grace chose to play in Florida because it's his home course.m Patrick Rodgers led all qualifiers in Florida. Also getting through was Luis Gagne, who shared low amateur honors in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The delay meant the Columbus qualifier, the largest of the nine sites that featured the most PGA Tour players, would not finish until Tuesday morning. Chez Reavie was firmly in front and likely to finish before darkness. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was right on the bubble heading to the back nine at The Lakes, while others trying to get through included former PGA champions Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner. The delay caused other problems. The first round didn't end until close to rush hour, and the courses are 13 miles apart. Fowler had to deal with traffic, leaving him time to park, grab a hot dog, hit a few putts and head back out. Henry Lee of Canada was the last player to tee off. He had a half-eaten hamburger resting on his golf clubs as he teed off at 5:45 p.m.