 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart natives Tyler Schultz, Benny Geuvara earn MCL honors
urgent

Hobart natives Tyler Schultz, Benny Geuvara earn MCL honors

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Schultz, Geuvara earn MCL honors: Hobart natives Tyler Schultz and Benny Guevara earned the first Midwest College League weekly honors for this season. The duo play for the Crestwood Panthers. Schultz (Purdue Northwest)  was the MCL Player of the Week and Benny Guevara (Emerson) was tabbed the MCL Pitcher of the Week. Schultz hit .348 with a .565 slugging percentage, three extra-base hits, 10 RBIs and four runs scored. Guevara turned in a dominant performance on Thursday against the Generals, yielding just three hits over eight shutout innings while racking up 10 strikeouts and issuing no walks.

PRO GOLF

Fowler faces uphill chase: Already facing a long day, Rickie Fowler found the road even tougher Monday in 36-hole qualifying as he tried to avoid missing the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years. Fowler was among 685 players seeking 54 spots in nine qualifiers across eight states to fill the field for the U.S. Open, which starts June 17 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Fowler already missed the Masters this year after falling well outside the top 50 in the world. He played his opening round at Brookside in 1-over 73, which was halted for three hours because of heavy rain and thunder, meaning he likely would need at least a 65 at The Lakes to have any chance. Branden Grace went from a fourth-place finish at the Memorial to an early start in Jupiter, Florida, and he parred the final hole at The Bear's Club to earn one of six spots available. Grace chose to play in Florida because it's his home course.m Patrick Rodgers led all qualifiers in Florida. Also getting through was Luis Gagne, who shared low amateur honors in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The delay meant the Columbus qualifier, the largest of the nine sites that featured the most PGA Tour players, would not finish until Tuesday morning. Chez Reavie was firmly in front and likely to finish before darkness. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was right on the bubble heading to the back nine at The Lakes, while others trying to get through included former PGA champions Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner. The delay caused other problems. The first round didn't end until close to rush hour, and the courses are 13 miles apart. Fowler had to deal with traffic, leaving him time to park, grab a hot dog, hit a few putts and head back out. Henry Lee of Canada was the last player to tee off. He had a half-eaten hamburger resting on his golf clubs as he teed off at 5:45 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Helio doesn't parlay win into seat at Detroit: Helio Castroneves had hoped his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory would lead to a seat this weekend at IndyCar's doubleheader in Detroit. He asked, many times over, but Meyer Shank Racing held to its original plan. The team said Monday it will field just its usual one car with Jack Harvey in the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader, as well as its sports car in the IMSA race. The team has a six-race plan with Castroneves that launched at the Indy 500 and delivered MSR its first IndyCar victory. Castroneves will instead make his debut Saturday night in Tony Stewart's All-Star Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut as previously scheduled. His next scheduled IndyCar race is at Nashville in August. He's also scheduled to drive for MSR on the Indianapolis road course, as well as at Portland, Laguna Seca and the season finale at Long Beach. “Heck yeah I wanted to go to Detroit. It's a dear place in my heart but I understand. I can only push, you know?” he said. "I think I do have a little bit of a credit, but I understand about priorities. We're constantly talking, we're living in a great place. But it's not like ‘let’s just jump in and make this happen. I want, I want, I want, but I've got to make sure that it is the right time and there is a reason for it and I accept that.”

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts