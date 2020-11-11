Hobart’s Asia Donald looking to build, expand on stellar freshman season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Feddeler expects opposing coaches to try to find creative ways to limit Donald this season. They'll need to.

“I don’t think there are too many girls on our schedule who can guard her one on one,” he said. “Most people just shoot 3s these days but her 15 to 18-foot game has really improved. If she can knock that down and teams now have to come out and respect that jump shot, it changes things because you can’t guard her one on one. She’s going to go right around you and get to the basket.”

Donald will be asked to shoulder the scoring load even more as a sophomore.

The Brickies return three players on the varsity roster. Grace Nestich, Hobart’s second-leading scorer in 2019, is on the roster at Augustana College.

“It’s hard, because I’ll have the ball in my hands a lot of the time,” said Donald, who had 28 points in a 51-41 win over Boone Grove on Saturday. “I feel like I have the option to do what I want. I want the ball in my hands but with some help, too.”

The freshman numbers came despite frequent foul trouble limiting her minutes. Feddeler said there were definitely times when Donald looked like a freshman but he’s seen her game mature.