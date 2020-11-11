Hobart’s Asia Donald looking to build, expand on stellar freshman season

HOBART — Asia Donald turned a lot of heads in the Northwest Crossroads Conference as a freshman last year, developing a reputation as a high-end slasher and scorer.
The Hobart sophomore is ready to let Region basketball see the rest of her game.
“I want to be known as someone who can’t just drive to the basket and score but can play good defense and look for openings for my teammates and myself,” Donald said. “People say ‘Oh, she’s just known to drive.’ I want people to know I can shoot, too. I can help my teammates, too.”
Donald put the time in on those things in an offseason that she says was productive despite a global pandemic. She played in a few high-level summer tournaments but the real work came with her father, Darrian, at parks in Hobart and Gary.
They would practice catching and shooting, pulling up off the bounce and finishing at the rim.
“No one plays more basketball than she does,” Brickies coach Tim Feddeler said. “This summer, I’m not sure how many girls touched a basketball with everything going on. But, Asia plays high-level AAU and worked a lot on her game and it shows. Every time I see her, she’s getting better and working on a new aspect of her game.”
Donald’s strengths lie in her speed and athleticism, particularly in transition where she’s prone to going the length of the court and getting to the bucket. She led Hobart in scoring at 12.6 points per game as a ninth-grader and the mid-range game has expanded since then.
Support Local Journalism
Feddeler expects opposing coaches to try to find creative ways to limit Donald this season. They'll need to.
“I don’t think there are too many girls on our schedule who can guard her one on one,” he said. “Most people just shoot 3s these days but her 15 to 18-foot game has really improved. If she can knock that down and teams now have to come out and respect that jump shot, it changes things because you can’t guard her one on one. She’s going to go right around you and get to the basket.”
Donald will be asked to shoulder the scoring load even more as a sophomore.
The Brickies return three players on the varsity roster. Grace Nestich, Hobart’s second-leading scorer in 2019, is on the roster at Augustana College.
“It’s hard, because I’ll have the ball in my hands a lot of the time,” said Donald, who had 28 points in a 51-41 win over Boone Grove on Saturday. “I feel like I have the option to do what I want. I want the ball in my hands but with some help, too.”
The freshman numbers came despite frequent foul trouble limiting her minutes. Feddeler said there were definitely times when Donald looked like a freshman but he’s seen her game mature.
“She’s quiet. She’s not a vocal leader, but she’s a hard worker. She shows up every day and does her job,” Feddeler said. “The girls know she’s the go-to girl. They know to get the ball into her hands and that’s really helped her confidence.”
Gallery: Michigan City-Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!