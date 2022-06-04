Hobart’s Cody Johnston, Portage’s Piere Hill win titles at boys track state finals

BLOOMINGTON — Cody Johnston stood in the staging area, staring forward at the bar situated 17 and a half feet away from the ground, the Indiana state record. He raised his arms above his head and began to clap, slowly.

Watching along the edges of the space between the junior from Hobart High School and the bar were competitiors, friends and his father, Jim Johnston Jr. Taking the cue from Cody, they raised their arms above their heads to join in.

A running event had just concluded. The crowd in the stands at Johnston's back gave him their undivided attention and began to clap in rhythm.

With all eyes on him and a chance to make some more history, Johnston took his pole and charged for the bar. The clapping around him grew faster and louder as he ran.

Johnston planted his pole in the box and soared into the air. His back caught the pole on his way down before he twirled mid-air and landed on the pit as the crowd gasped and their hands became still.

But Johnston wasn't on the mat for long, this wasn't going to keep him down. He leapt to his feet and performed a backflip as his friends, father and the crowd around him clapped and cheered. After all, he was already a state champion with a vault of 16-8.

Johnston was one of two athletes from the Region to win a state title Saturday at the Indiana Boys Track and Field State Finals at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University in Bloomington.

The name "Johnston" has become synonymous with "champion" in track and field circles both nationally and in Indiana. Cody's grandfather, Jim Johnston Sr., was an All-American pole vaulter at Purdue and his brother, Riley Johnston, won the pole vault state title last year with a height of 16-6.

"Grandpa Johnston started that in the fifties," Jim said. "I think there's twenty-something state medals just in the Johnston family."

Now Cody Johnston, already a middle school state champion, adds a high school title to his collection of awards. But he's still hungry for another accolade, and he has another year of high school to claim it.

"I'm gonna get back in the lab," Cody said. "That record, I'm coming for it."

At the sandpit of the long jump, Portage High School senior Piere Hill knelt down and began to scoop sand into a water bottle. The sand will have a spot in Hill's trophy case at home soon, but he'll need to make room for his new state championship trophy as well.

It took just one attempt for Hill to make the finals-winning jump, a distance of 23-4 3/4. At last year’s state finals, Hill only hit a 20-1 1/4 and finished in 23rd place. This year, Hill entered as the No. 1 seed and left with the championship.

"I really think it was just jumping last year, my bad jump last year motivated me this year," Hill said. "This is something that I've worked for."

Saturday was just the second time LaPorte High School senior Cole Raymond competed at the Robert C. Haugh Complex. His first was as a freshman, and his next will happen with Raymond donning the cream and crimson of the Indiana Hoosiers.

But the Indiana signee still had one last track meet to run. He finished sixth in the 800 with a time of 1:54.36.

“I wanted to win, but coming out of a slow heat and still getting sixth, I’m not too mad at it,” Raymond said. “Overall, it was a great day.”

Lake Central High School Senior Kameron Gethers made the finals of both the 100 and 200 dashes. He finished in ninth place in the finals of each race, running a 10.95 in the finals of the 100 and sustaining an injury in the finals for the 200.

