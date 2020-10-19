Hobart’s Ella Hornak follows success with commitment

HOBART — Ella Hornak is probably a softball player first.

The success the Hobart freshman has had on cross country courses this season has her rethinking her priorities, though.

“I’m thinking cross country now. Yeah. I think. I’m thinking cross country’s my primary, now,” Hornak said.

Hornak made serious moves this fall. She cut a full two minutes off her time this season, posting a personal record of 19 minutes, 44.2 seconds at the Crown Point Regional last week at Lemon Lake.

“She’s a competitor. That’s what I think we’ve really noticed about her is just how tough she is,” Hobart coach Ty Artherhults said. “She’s goal-oriented but she’s not wound up tight. She stays loose and has fun but in workouts, she exceeds expectations. You almost have to hold her back.”

Artherhults said he’s watched Hornak’s interest in the sport grow as she’s had increasing amounts of success.