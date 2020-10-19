 Skip to main content
Hobart’s Ella Hornak follows success with commitment
alert urgent
Girls cross country | Semistate

Hobart’s Ella Hornak follows success with commitment

Hobart freshman Ella Hornak

Hobart freshman Ella Hornak is growing increasingly more confident as she stacks top five finishes in big races.

 David P. Funk, The Times

HOBART — Ella Hornak is probably a softball player first.

The success the Hobart freshman has had on cross country courses this season has her rethinking her priorities, though.

“I’m thinking cross country now. Yeah. I think. I’m thinking cross country’s my primary, now,” Hornak said.

Hornak made serious moves this fall. She cut a full two minutes off her time this season, posting a personal record of 19 minutes, 44.2 seconds at the Crown Point Regional last week at Lemon Lake.

“She’s a competitor. That’s what I think we’ve really noticed about her is just how tough she is,” Hobart coach Ty Artherhults said. “She’s goal-oriented but she’s not wound up tight. She stays loose and has fun but in workouts, she exceeds expectations. You almost have to hold her back.”

Artherhults said he’s watched Hornak’s interest in the sport grow as she’s had increasing amounts of success.

“The light bulb’s gone off,” he said. “Her talent is obvious. From the get go, you could see it in some of the reps she dropped when we would do our repeats or how comfortable she would look in our tempo runs early in the season. She is by far the smoothest runner on our team, boys or girls. It’s pretty evident that she’s got something special going on.”

Hornak predicted a second place finish at the Hebron Sectional, Artherhults said. She expected to trail only Lowell’s Karina James, who will compete for a state title.

That’s exactly how it worked out.

“I just realized that if I keep on working hard, I can make it far because I was placing in all these races,” Hornak said. “I’m just working harder in our workouts and trying to keep up with the boys in practices.”

She wanted another second place at Lemon Lake but had to settle for fifth place and a personal record on one of the most difficult courses in the state.

The aim this weekend to be top 15. Hobart coaches think that’s what’s necessary for Hornak to advance to the state meet as an individual.

Artherhalts said the plan is to try to hang with the second group and eventually make a push.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Hornak said. “I know that if I can stick up with (James) I have a chance at placing high at state, too.”

