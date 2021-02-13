Hobart’s Emma Wright, LC’s Paige Bakker plus Chesterton swimmers pick up state medals

Cawthon said that words couldn’t describe the pride he left Indianapolis with in Wright, who will go down as one of Hobart’s most accomplished swimmers of all time. He said Wright managed to stay positive even despite COVID-19 limiting practice and completely taking her out of the weight room.

With her high school chapter now behind her, Wright said she will be right back in the pool swimming for her club on Monday. The work doesn’t stop, and Cawthon said Wright’s best is yet to come.

“This is a stepping stone,” Cawthon said. “That’s the way I look at it. As far as my level of coaching and where it’s going to take her from here, I can’t wait to be able to say I was just a part of it.”

Chesterton senior Maisyn Klimczak swam to second in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyles to put her own exclamation point on a standout career before heading to swim for Wyoming. Her performance highlighted a meet in which the Trojans’ depth helped them to their highest finish in the state finals since grabbing second in 2017, the year before the current seniors arrived.