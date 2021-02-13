Hobart’s Emma Wright, LC’s Paige Bakker plus Chesterton swimmers pick up state medals

INDIANAPOLIS — Emma Wright set up mission control on the bottom row of the southeast upper deck at the IU Natatorium away from the noise of the larger teams gathered along the racing lanes.
Hobart coach Ken Cawthon joined his senior standout alongside.
COVID-19 restrictions meant only competitors and event personnel could attend the 47th girls state finals in person. While the top three teams — Carmel (479), Fishers (200) and Chesterton (172) — were represented in bunches, Wright was left to take on the 50-yard and 100 freestyles alone.
That didn’t bother her. It never has.
Wright capped her Hobart career with a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle and a sixth place in the 50 freestyle. The University of Houston recruit hangs the pair of medals along with her 2019 championship and 2020 third-place in the 100 freestyles.
“It definitely does feel a little bit special especially knowing I have such great support at home, and I’ve kind of been a one-man team my entire high school (career),” Wright said. “I probably won’t understand the huge significance because to me I’m just an average high schooler. Probably when I’m older I’ll be like, ‘Wow, that’s actually really cool.’”
Wright medaled for the first time in the 50 freestyle in 23.32 seconds before swimming a personal-best 49.93 in the 100 freestyle to end her high school career. She finished the latter 1.15 seconds behind state champion Kristina Paegle, a junior from Bloomington South.
Cawthon said that words couldn’t describe the pride he left Indianapolis with in Wright, who will go down as one of Hobart’s most accomplished swimmers of all time. He said Wright managed to stay positive even despite COVID-19 limiting practice and completely taking her out of the weight room.
With her high school chapter now behind her, Wright said she will be right back in the pool swimming for her club on Monday. The work doesn’t stop, and Cawthon said Wright’s best is yet to come.
“This is a stepping stone,” Cawthon said. “That’s the way I look at it. As far as my level of coaching and where it’s going to take her from here, I can’t wait to be able to say I was just a part of it.”
Chesterton senior Maisyn Klimczak swam to second in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyles to put her own exclamation point on a standout career before heading to swim for Wyoming. Her performance highlighted a meet in which the Trojans’ depth helped them to their highest finish in the state finals since grabbing second in 2017, the year before the current seniors arrived.
Throughout the season, Klimczak spoke about her desire to break the 4:50 barrier in the 500 freestyle and finally did so in her final race with a school-record 4:49.64. Midway through the race, she found herself in fourth but made up two final places in the closing laps to assure herself the podium finish she desperately wanted behind South Bend St Joseph senior Mary Catherine Pruitt, who swam the 500 in 4:45.73.
“I was kind of nervous going into it after swimming my 200,” Klimczak said. “I didn’t do bad but it wasn’t my best time, and I really wanted to break 4:50 … I really didn’t want to stand on the ground again. (I thought), ‘Okay, I’m going to get on that podium.’”
Klimczak joined fellow senior Lauren Unruh, junior Veronika Ozimek and freshman Rachel Dildine in picking up fourth in the 400 freestyle relay. Klimczak, Ozimek, Dildine and sophomore Sierra Jones teamed up to take fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Unruh, fellow senior Mady Elliott, junior Alana Jardenil and Ozimek matched their own school record time of 1:43.99 in the 200 medley relay to finish eighth.
Elliott, who also took eighth in the 100 backstroke to end her final season with a medal after being 20th, 17th and 23rd in the three prior tries, lauded the connection Chesterton’s swimmers kept all year despite the limitations with COVID-19.
“We all got along so well this year,” she said. “We were all kind of worried about what was going to happen toward the end of the season. We didn’t know if we were going to have a senior swim season. Just to trying as hard as you could every day, it meant everything. To have one more practice, it meant everything. To finally get down to her, we were totally ready.”
Dildine rounded out her first prep season with a fourth place in the 100 butterfly and Ozimek took fifth in the 100 freestyle to go along with her three relay medals.
Lake Central senior Paige Bakker concluded her career with an eighth-place finish in the 50 freestyle before swimming for Illinois.
Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich praised the accomplishments of his entire roster for taking third place after finishing 10th a season ago. He said his relays were key in piling up points on an afternoon the Trojans’ depth shined through.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Pavlovich said. “We would like to have been second but Fishers was a little better than us today, I think. Maybe a little deeper. We swam really, really well. We have a lot to be proud of.”