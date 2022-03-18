Hobart's Asia Donald named an Indiana Junior All-Star

South Suburban reaches NJCAA final: Camron Donatlan scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked South Suburban beat Des Moines Area (Iowa) 69-57 Friday night in the NJCAA Division II national semifinals in Danville, Illinois. Damarco Minor added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led by as many as 19 in the second half. South Suburban (32-0) plays the winner of Friday's late game between Davidson-Davie (North Carolina) and Sullivan County (New York) for the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Bears pass on Ogunjobi after failed physical: Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi failed a physical Thursday, undoing Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ first big free-agent deal. Poles announced the situation in a statement Friday when the former Cincinnati Bengals player was set to appear for an introductory news conference at Halas Hall. Ogunjobi injured his right foot during the Bengals’ wild-card victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs. Ogunjobi was the most established player the Bears signed in free agency so far, as they tried to rebuild their defensive line in a 4-3 approach. According to an NFL Network report, the Bears agreed initially to pay him $40.5 million over three years. What Poles did get accomplished was signing help at several other positions, including a replacement for Ogunjobi. Fifth-year defensive tackle Justin Jones from the Los Angeles Chargers signed a two-year deal with the Bears, while the team finalized a contract with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Earlier in the week, they had announced the signings of Packers center/guard Lucas Patrick and Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow. Jones, a third-round draft pick by the Chargers, said he planned to sign with the Indianapolis Colts until he received a phone call late Thursday from Bears coach Matt Eberflus.