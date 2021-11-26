 Skip to main content
Hobart's Asia Donald, Valpo's Sheldon Edwards earn honors
urgent

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hobart's Donald earns IBCA honor: Hobart junior Asia Donald was named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Girls Player of the Week for District 1. Donald had 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over River Forest.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo's Edwards makes all-tourney: Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards was named to the Nassau Championship All-Tournament Team. The sophomore guard averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in three games.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Beacons' Hart is all-conference: Valparaiso senior middle hitter Haley Hart was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team after being the only player to rank in the top 10 in both kills and blocks during MVC play. Fifth-year libero Rylee Cookerly and fifth-year middle Peyton McCarthy were named to the All-MVC Second Team, while freshman outside Elise Swistek was picked for the MVC All-Freshman Team.

Valpo falls in MVC semifinal: Valparaiso pulled within a point of top-seeded Loyola in the decisive fifth set before Emily Banitt's kill gave the Ramblers a 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 18-25, 15-13 victory. Kara Cooper (LaPorte) set a career high of 12 kills. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 29 assists bringing her career total to 4,525. Rylee Cookerly's 31 digs brings her career tally to 3,105, sitting 71 behind the NCAA record.

PRO BASEBALL

Escobar, Mets agree: The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and hadn't been announced. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years. The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee. The switch-hitter has been a solid offensive contributor and a steady defender at third base the past four seasons, except for a slump during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Mets split time at the hot corner with several players last season, with Jonathan Villar appearing there in 97 games, J.D. Davis in 50 games, Luis Guillorme in 27 games and four other players making at least one appearance. Villar is a free agent, and Davis has been shaky defensively. Escobar has also played second base and first base, bringing useful versatility to the club, especially if it doesn't bring back free agent Javier Baez.

