Hobart's Braydon Carlson aims to make fullbacks great again

HOBART — Braydon Carlson’s conversations with people asking what position he plays typically take an awkward turn when he tells them he lines up at fullback. Sometimes the exchanges end there altogether.
“I won’t get a response,” the Hobart junior said. “I get weird facial expressions.”
Carlson doesn’t take the blank stares or crooked glances personally.
He finds it all amusing.
“I get it. Fullbacks are dying,” Carlson said. “My mom even made a shirt for me that says, ‘Make fullbacks great again.’ So I like wearing that around now.”
The widespread adoption of the spread offense across all levels of the game has left the fullback position on life support. Only four fullbacks were listed in 247Sports.com’ class of 2020 recruiting rankings. None were listed among class of 2021 athletes and there aren’t any in the class of 2022.
None of that means much to Hobart coach Craig Osika. The Brickies don’t just line Carlson up for show or charity for a kid they like.
Hobart needs him.
“The fullback is our unsung hero,” Osika said. “Our offense doesn’t do what we do without him, and he doesn’t get a lot of credit for that. He’s an unselfish player that we’ve been fortunate to have for two years now.
“Our whole offense runs through that fullback.”
Carlson has six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown for Hobart (5-3, 3-1 in the Northwest Crossroads). Those stats don’t tell the full story.
Carlson’s work gets done outside of the box score. His main priorities are to open up running lanes for junior running back Trey Gibson and to offer up pass protection for freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich.
Gibson ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns behind Carlson in the win against Highland. He’s nearing 1,300 yards and has 24 scores on the season and has racked up plenty of those yards almost directly behind his fullback.
When Gibson scores, Carlson scores.
“I love that dude,” Carlson said. “You’ve got to be selfless at fullback. You’ve got to want it for Trey more than you want it for yourself. You’ve got to be nasty to play fullback and take criticism from the coaches because if you mess up it means a tackle for a loss.”
Osika demands plenty of Carlson. Hobart’s fullback gets challenged to split time between the running backs, offensive lineman and receivers during any given practice or game. It’s perhaps the most dynamic position in the region despite flying under the radar among the fans in the stands.
“He’s unselfish and knows his role,” Osika said. “He’s a tough kid that just goes out and grinds. He knows how important he is to this team. He appreciates the role, and I appreciate him for that.”
Osika describes Gibson as a quiet leader. He’s been a team captain since the start of the season, carries a 4.2 GPA in the classroom and wants to study kinesiology in college once he’s done clearing running lanes.
But before then Gibson still has work to do keeping the fullback from going extinct entirely.
Like the shirt said, he’s trying to make fullbacks great again.
“In this offense the fullback leads the running back to where he needs to go, and I take pride in that,” Gibson said. “I tell Trey all the time, ‘Just follow me and I’ll get you to the glory land.’”
