Hobart's Braydon Carlson aims to make fullbacks great again

“Our whole offense runs through that fullback.”

Carlson has six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown for Hobart (5-3, 3-1 in the Northwest Crossroads). Those stats don’t tell the full story.

Carlson’s work gets done outside of the box score. His main priorities are to open up running lanes for junior running back Trey Gibson and to offer up pass protection for freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich.

Gibson ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns behind Carlson in the win against Highland. He’s nearing 1,300 yards and has 24 scores on the season and has racked up plenty of those yards almost directly behind his fullback.

When Gibson scores, Carlson scores.

“I love that dude,” Carlson said. “You’ve got to be selfless at fullback. You’ve got to want it for Trey more than you want it for yourself. You’ve got to be nasty to play fullback and take criticism from the coaches because if you mess up it means a tackle for a loss.”

Osika demands plenty of Carlson. Hobart’s fullback gets challenged to split time between the running backs, offensive lineman and receivers during any given practice or game. It’s perhaps the most dynamic position in the region despite flying under the radar among the fans in the stands.