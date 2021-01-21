Hobart's Emma Wright looks to close out storybook career in style

Emma Wright can’t wait to begin the next chapter of her life next fall when she begins swimming at the University of Houston.
The Hobart senior also recognizes that she still has a chapter to finish about her storybook career with the Brickies. The 2019 IHSAA champion in the 100-yard freestyle is itching to get back to the top of the podium next month while also savoring every moment she has left with Hobart.
“Swimming for Hobart has meant so much to me,” Wright said. “It is such a good and supportive community. There are so many people that want the best for me. I love this small little town that we have.”
Wright began her postseason march back to Indianapolis last weekend at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet, taking first place in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Wright will get back to swimming in the 100 freestyle when sectionals begin next month.
The senior will have plenty of motivation once she is back swimming the 100 freestyle after she finished in third place at the 2020 state finals last February. Coming into the race as the top seed, Wright finished behind then-sophomores Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) and Gretchen Lueking (Carmel). All eight of the swimmers in the 100 freestyle finals are back this season, including Lake Central’s Paige Bakker.
“I was really hard on myself (after finishing third),” Wright said. “I told myself that I needed to work harder. I’ve switched up some different techniques to be faster in the water.”
Wright played through the race in her mind and was anxious to get back in the pool to begin training when COVID-19 hit last March. As frustrating as it was to be dry docked, Wright was able to find some silver linings as she began mentally preparing for her senior season.
“Honestly, that little break where the world shut down, it kind of helped my body,” Wright said. “I was able to let my body recover. I feel pretty good right now and I’m very grateful that we are able to have a season.”
Regardless of what happens in the postseason next month, Wright will easily go down as one of the greatest swimmers in Hobart history. She is the lone state swim champion in program history and has helped usher in a new pool where her legacy will be remembered forever.
“I sometimes think about all I’ve done (in high school),” Wright said. “When I’m home and not doing anything, sometimes my mind wanders off. It is kind of crazy everything that has happened, but I’m kind of in the middle of it right now. When I’m older. I think I’ll understand it more.”
Seahorses dominate
Munster defended its team title, again, at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet last Saturday, holding off Hobart by more than 100 points.
The Seahorses scored 422 points to Hobart’s 311, while Kankakee Valley took third place with 208 points.
Casey McNulty shined for Munster, scoring four first-place finishes. The sophomore won the 100 freestyle (56.97 seconds) and 100 breaststoke (1:13.33) while contributing to wins in the 200 medley relay (1:55.67) and 200 freestyle relay (1:44.84). Munster junior Priscilla Zavala was part of both relay victories and she added wins in the 100 butterfly (1:00.81) and 200 freestyle (2:01.66).