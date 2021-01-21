Hobart's Emma Wright looks to close out storybook career in style

Wright played through the race in her mind and was anxious to get back in the pool to begin training when COVID-19 hit last March. As frustrating as it was to be dry docked, Wright was able to find some silver linings as she began mentally preparing for her senior season.

“Honestly, that little break where the world shut down, it kind of helped my body,” Wright said. “I was able to let my body recover. I feel pretty good right now and I’m very grateful that we are able to have a season.”

Regardless of what happens in the postseason next month, Wright will easily go down as one of the greatest swimmers in Hobart history. She is the lone state swim champion in program history and has helped usher in a new pool where her legacy will be remembered forever.

“I sometimes think about all I’ve done (in high school),” Wright said. “When I’m home and not doing anything, sometimes my mind wanders off. It is kind of crazy everything that has happened, but I’m kind of in the middle of it right now. When I’m older. I think I’ll understand it more.”

Seahorses dominate

Munster defended its team title, again, at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet last Saturday, holding off Hobart by more than 100 points.