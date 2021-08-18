Hobart's Jevan Andrews gets his own Field of Dreams experience

Hobart sophomore Jevan Andrews knew what he’d be running out to when he took the field at the baseball diamond where the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” was filmed.
The corn in the outfield stretched for acres all over Dyersville, Iowa, and is a place that’s become a sacred part of baseball’s allure.
“Is this heaven?” the ghost of John Kinsella asked his son Ray on the ballfield in the film.
“It’s Iowa,” Ray responded before John walked away.
Andrews now understands firsthand why it was in doubt.
“Everything about it there was absolutely perfect,” he said.
Andrews and his teammates with the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) 14-and-under team — including incoming Marian Catholic freshman Ezra Essex — played against the New York-based DREAM on the renowned ball field on Aug. 11 as part of a program called “A Dream Fulfilled.”
The game was unlike anything Andrews said he’d played in before.
“Honestly, when we got there I was rattled,” he said. “I was looking at it like, ‘This if beautiful.’ I had never played on a field with corn on it. That’s not normal to see when you’re on a baseball field.”
After waiting out a two-hour rain delay in the first inning, Andrews and ACE picked up an 8-7 win. Andrews started in left field before shifting to center and went 2-for-2 with a single, double and two stolen bases.
His day at the plate wasn’t unlike what he’d done with the Brickies in a breakout freshman season that saw him hit .359 with 32 stolen bases in 35 attempts across 29 games. The environment he did it in, however, wasn’t quite in line with what he’d been used to across region ball fields.
“The dirt was really smooth,” Andrews said. “It was easy to slide on, easy to run on. It was perfect.”
In addition to the game itself, Andrews and his teammates got to meet up with former big leaguers David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas, among others.
The former sluggers were hard to miss.
“They were big,” Andrews said. “Very big.”
Andrews got the big league treatment himself walking around the ballpark. He said that people everywhere were stopping him to ask if he was playing in the game and where he was from.
Some kids even asked for autographs and photos.
“One kid came up and was like, ‘I want to play baseball because of you guys,’” Andrews said. “I didn’t expect that at all.”
The game in Iowa put a bow on what has been a busy summer of travel ball that took Andrews across the country as far as Georgia, Nebraska and of course, Iowa. He said playing against the elite competition has him excited to get back with Hobart for a sophomore season next spring.
“It’s a lot of competition, a lot of adjusting, a lot to just get used to,” he said. “These kids are all top-notch. I just make sure that when we go out there we play our best no matter the outcome. We’re all just happy to be there.”