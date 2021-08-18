Hobart's Jevan Andrews gets his own Field of Dreams experience

His day at the plate wasn’t unlike what he’d done with the Brickies in a breakout freshman season that saw him hit .359 with 32 stolen bases in 35 attempts across 29 games. The environment he did it in, however, wasn’t quite in line with what he’d been used to across region ball fields.

“The dirt was really smooth,” Andrews said. “It was easy to slide on, easy to run on. It was perfect.”

In addition to the game itself, Andrews and his teammates got to meet up with former big leaguers David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas, among others.

The former sluggers were hard to miss.

“They were big,” Andrews said. “Very big.”

Andrews got the big league treatment himself walking around the ballpark. He said that people everywhere were stopping him to ask if he was playing in the game and where he was from.

Some kids even asked for autographs and photos.

“One kid came up and was like, ‘I want to play baseball because of you guys,’” Andrews said. “I didn’t expect that at all.”