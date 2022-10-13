3 takeaways from the Blackhawks' season-opening loss to Colorado

Before raising their third championship banner Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche trotted out Blink-182 co-founder Mark Hoppus who led the Ball Arena crowd in a singalong of “All The Small Things” as Stanley Cup highlights played on the video board.

The Avs’ anthem is emblematic of all the small things that separate a Cup-caliber team and a forebear fallen on hard times like the Blackhawks.

An errant pass here, a bad stick there, a few forgotten assignments everywhere. Add it all up and you get a 5-2 Hawks loss in the season opener.

And if it wasn’t for a sixth penalty that resulted in Colorado’s fourth power-play goal with three minutes left in the game, the Hawks would’ve matched the same score — 4-2 — to the same opponent in the same venue, only a day apart on the calendar.

But a 5-2 loss felt far less like a calamity then last year’s 4-2 defeat?

On Wednesday night, as soon as the festivities were over and the puck dropped, the Avs simply hounded Hawks’ puck carriers and launched 12 shots on goal on goalie Petr Mrázek in the first period alone.

The Hawks weathered the swarm, only giving up one five-on-five goal — Andrew Cogliano’s opening score with six minutes left in the first period.

“The first and the third, we were really good,” said Luke Richardson, who made his NHL head coaching debut. “The second, we felt the heat and our focus got lost a little bit.”

Jonathan Toews agreed the Hawks did a “pretty good job of staying out of trouble” in the first period before things went off the rails.

“There’s just situations where we get stuck out there too long or we don’t manage the puck — these (are) little things that I think are easy to work on and adjust,” he said.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

1. Worry about the penalty kill, not the power play?

It’s admittedly an overreach. It’s just one game, so that doesn’t even qualify as a small sample size. But it’s not a stretch to say the Hawks’ penalty kill looked much better in the preseason, and the 1-for-26 power play was the source of concern.

Richardson wants a penalty kill that keeps structure but goes after the puck carrier — he’d rather attack than sit back in a defensive position waiting for a talented power play unit like the Avs’ (they ranked seventh last season at 24%) to eventually find a way to pick them apart.

And on the first kill, it worked. But on the second, the Hawks doubled Nathan MacKinnon on the left, and some precision passes over the right circle later, Mikko Rantanen threaded a pass through Jarred Tinordi’s legs to Valeri Nichushkin for the tip-in.

After that, the Hawks seemed ever more tentative with each power-play goal, settling into a box formation.

Ironically, Richardson was asked before the game whether the Avs would be a big test for the revamped PK.

“Yeah, hopefully not,” he said with a sheepish laugh.

After the game, he blamed the Avs’ speed and the Hawks’ turnovers in the neutral zone.

“When you’re in the box against this team, it’s too long (and) bad things are going to happen,” Richardson said. “We had a good kill early, but you can’t keep doing that against this team.”

Max Domi said, “They’ve got some high-end talent there when you look at MacKinnon and Makar. When they get going, if you get back on your heels a little bit, all it takes is one little wrong move and you’re taking a penalty.”

Toews agreed — and added the Hawks need to have better sticks and clears — but he also alluded to some soft calls.

“There’s a couple situations where we’re a step behind and we’ve got to put a stick on a guy or maybe cheat a little bit to survive and not get scored on or give up a Grade A,” he said. “There’s a couple situations where it’s calls that you don’t necessarily agree with either.

“Sometimes there’s a stick on (the) puck where the guy trips over our stick when we’ve got our stick on the puck. Little things like that.”

On a positive note, the power play was a confidence booster for some.

Toews scored the Hawks’ first goal of the 2022-23 season, passing to Phillpp Kurashev as he put Andrew Cogliano on his back and then got the puck back for a kneeling rip into a wide-open net.

Andreas Athanasiou assisted on the play.

“You look at the patient with Double A to go up to Kurshy there, and then that’s an all-world pass,” Domi said.

Domi’s goal on the second power play arguably was even prettier.

Patrick Kane dished off to Tyler Johnson as he slipped behind him coming up the left wall, then Johnson zipped a backdoor pass to Domi, who charged the net and knocked the puck in off the post for his first goal as a Hawk.

2. Just your garden variety NHL debut.

All through camp and the preseason, Richardson has resisted making a big deal about his NHL coaching debut after he was hired in June as the franchise’s 40th coach.

Richardson softened just a bit once his first game was in the books.

“It feels the same,” he said. “There was definitely a lot of excitement in the building tonight, and we responded pretty good in the first period to that. As a coach, I was happy with that.”

As for the job itself: “I just fall into the same routine. I try to have some communication with the referees and keep our guys engaged and try to correct a little bit along the way as we go.”

3. Jack Johnson had a banner night of sorts.

Johnson admitted “it’s definitely going to be emotional, it’s going to be weird.”

This time last year, in another season opener, the defenseman was sharing the ice with Avalanche and Hawks, only he was wearing burgundy and blue. And he scored the opening goal in the Avs’ 4-2 win.

Johnson and the Avs went on to win the Stanley Cup, and as fate would have it, he signed with the Hawks, ensuring he’d be in Denver to celebrate the championship with his old teammates.

He attended the ring ceremony Monday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Avs paid tribute to him with a video and had him on the ice for a “team” picture. Johnson stood with his former teammates as they watched the Stanley Cup banner be lifted into the rafters.

“It was a little spontaneous,” Johnson said of the arrangement. “But it’s a special thing to be a part of.”