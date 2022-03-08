Adding rinks has led to rise in popularity in Northwest Indiana ice hockey

Josh Belko has a soft spot for hockey in Northwest Indiana.

Growing up in Merrillville, playing youth hockey in the region, high school hockey at Valparaiso and coaching nearby, he believes the future is bright for the game in the region.

In fact, the former Munster High School coach says he can one day see hockey growing so much that the Illiana High School Hockey League will expand from its current four members to eight teams with hockey's resurgence in Northwest Indiana.

It's a bold statement from the ex-Munster coach, and before that former assistant at Bishop Noll Institute, but one he bases on his many years playing and coaching hockey in the region.

Belko says that resurgence comes down to one thing: the number of ice rinks available to youth and high school players now versus when he was playing youth, high school and club hockey a decade and more ago.

In the mid-1990s, at the young age of 5 years old, Belko began his hockey career in the youth leagues at St. John Ice Arena.

But when the facility closed in 2001, he and hundreds of other youth and high school hockey players had to scatter and look elsewhere to continue playing for lack of nearby ice time.

"That set the growth of hockey in Northwest Indiana back a lot," said Belko, who stepped away from the Munster coaching job in November for the birth of his first child. "That meant no new kids playing hockey in the area. When that happened, players had the option of either playing in the south suburbs of Chicago or taking the drive to South Bend."

Then the hockey gods answered the call of many prayers. In 2006, St. John reopened under new owners and changed the facility's name to Midwest Training & Ice Center, signaling the resurgence of youth programs in the region once again.

"Hockey was back in Northwest Indiana," Belko said. "Kids were starting to play hockey around here again."

Belko said that had a positive effect on hockey in the Region as more players eventually joined high school teams at Bishop Noll, Munster, Crown Point, Lake Central (the four teams that now make up the Illiana Hockey League) and Valparaiso.

While Region teams had success on the ice before then — with state titles for Bishop Noll (1A) in 1988, Lake Central (1A) in 2003, Crown Point (1A) in 2004, Lake Central (2A) in 2005 — hockey's resurgence in the Region since then began to take root.

In 2007, Crown Point won the 3A title. In 2009, Munster took the 1A title, and then in 2011 was the 3A champion. Valparaiso won two consecutive 1A titles in 2013 and 2014.

In 2017, Bishop Noll defeated Culver Military Academy, 3-1, to win the Class 1A championship. The Warriors were back in the title game at the end of the 2019-20 season as well, and defeated Valparaiso for the 2A championship.

Munster found more success, too, as the school's varsity and JV teams won state championships in 2021.

This year was an especially good time for hockey in Northwest Indiana as five teams played in the ISHSHA state tournament on Feb. 25-27, with Crown Point making it to the championship game before falling to the CI Knights on Saturday at the Ice Box in South Bend.

Here are how the Northwest Indiana teams fared at state:

CLASS 4A

• Bishop Noll lost to the SW Michigan Blades 2-0, then fell to Lake Central Blue 7-2.

• Lake Central Blue fell to HSE A 4-2, downed Bishop Noll 7-2, then lost to SW Michigan Blades 4-1.

CLASS 3A

• Crown Point got to the Class 3A title game by downing the the Fort Wayne Vipers 4-3 in overtime, beating the CI knights 6-2, then dominating Bloomington 6-0 in the semifinals to set up the rematch with the CI Knights.

CLASS 2A

• Munster lost to South Stars Red 4-2, then was defeated by Zionsville 4-2.

CLASS 1A

• Valparaiso fell to Carmel Blue 2-1, came back to defeat HSE B 3-2 in overtime, then lost to Carmel 2-0.

JUNIOR VARSITY

• Bishop Noll captured the 2022 ISHSHA JV State Championship by defeating LSJ 5-0 to keep its perfect record.

'Game changer'

In December 2019, hockey in the Region got one of its biggest boosts when the Kube Sports Complex — a $7.5 million, 94,000-square-foot arena — opened in Hammond. Belko said that was a "game-changer" for hockey in Northwest Indiana.

He believes when the Kube hits its stride, it will bring even more kids into the game of hockey and further fuel the resurgence of the game in the region.

"The Kube attracts kids from the Region because of its central location and also because of the youth programs being offered," Belko said. "Right now, I believe Midwest has better youth programs because they are established, but the Kube is quickly getting there. When youth programs get fully established at the Kube, the region will experience even more growth in the game of hockey."

Belko believes that can lead to good things for Munster hockey as well.

"Hockey will grow in Munster because of the Kube," he said. "I can see Munster becoming a powerhouse in the next six or seven years when the group of players going to the Kube now get in high school. That holds true for Bishop Noll, too."

Current Munster coach Ian Hoehl agrees.

"Many people don't even know the Kube is there," he said. "For Munster hockey to have a rink 5-10 minutes away is definitely an advantage. It can pay dividends for Munster, BNI and the other region teams.

"And really, we're finding more Illinois kids coming over because of that, too. The resurgence of hockey in the region will happen even more in four to five years because of the effects of the Kube and Midwest."

The Sobilo factor

Bishop Noll coach Rich Sobilo has seen the growth of hockey firsthand in his nearly three decades around the game in Northwest Indiana.

Since beginning his coaching career right out of college, and later leading the Warriors to a state runner-up finish in 1999, the former collegiate hockey player (Notre Dame) and veteran coach has witnessed a steady rise in the number of players and teams competing at all levels of hockey in the state of Indiana.

He's even had a hand in that growth, helping to resurrect the BNI hockey program in 2014-15 after a 13-year hiatus before coaching the Warriors to the Indiana State Hockey Association's Class A championship in 2016-17 in only the team's second year at the varsity level.

Two years later, the Warriors were once again state champs, this time taking the Class 2A title in 2019-20.

Sobilo has a front-row seat when it comes to watching the growth of hockey in Northwest Indiana, not only as a high school coach, but also as a coach for youth hockey at the Kube Sports Complex.

Sobilo, his brother Stanley, and a group of former Bishop Noll hockey players formed a partnership to make the Kube dream a reality in 2019.

"We definitely feel there will be more players in our area because of the Kube," Sobilo said.

The Bishop Noll coach also credits the state's hockey association with the growth of the game in the region, saying it has done a great job promoting the sport and getting young kids to take to the ice.

While Indiana is right in the middle of the pack (22nd) in terms of the number of hockey players registered in each state, that number continues to grow. In August 2021, there were 5,768 registered hockey players, including male, female and junior, according to USA Hockey.

Indiana high school hockey is made up of 35-41 teams (JV and Michigan team numbers vary) and is governed by the Indiana State High School Hockey Association. There are currently 35 varsity teams in Indiana.

The teams compete across six leagues (divisions) for state class titles in the spring. Those leagues are the Illiana League, the Fort Wayne League, Hoosier Championship League, Hoosier Commissioner League, the Independent League and the Michiana League.

The season recently ended with the four-class ISHSHA State Invitational Tournament. Valparaiso competed in the Class 1A tournament in Indianapolis, while Munster was in the 2A tournament there. Crown Point participated in the 3A state tourney in Fort Wayne, with Bishop Noll and Lake Central played in the 4A tournament there.

Sobilo believes having a steady number of varsity teams and the growth of JV programs in the region will help Northwest Indiana maintain the number of players or even see that number increase over time.

But that comes with a caveat, Sobilo said.

"Hockey is a niche sport," he said. "The quality of hockey in Indiana has gone up at the expense of the number of players. And unfortunately, hockey is a very expensive sport and not everyone can afford it.

"The association has done a great job advancing the game in the state. If the mission is to maximize the number of kids playing hockey, we can't let up when it comes to introducing youth to the game at a young age. I think hockey can fulfill a role in Indiana sports."

Conflicting trends

The gains seen in hockey in Northwest Indiana and the state don't necessarily mean there has been growth across the country. In fact, the numbers show a downward trend in the United States.

While the number of players registered with USA Hockey has increased 190% from 1990-91 to 2018-19, recent surveys show the decline of players in most areas.

In 1990, there were 195,125 players who were part of USA Hockey. After a record-setting 2018-19 season (567,908 players), the numbers started to go down. There were 561,700 registered players in 2019-20, and 453,826 registered players in 2020-21.

The growth includes men but is especially thanks to women: In 2018-19, the number of women and girls players cracked 80,000 nationally for the first time, according to USA Hockey.

In the Chicago area, there has been an erosion of players at the local levels, according to a 2020 ESPN story.

Total participation was down 2.6 percent from 2016-19, including an 11.6 percent decline in adult male players from 2017-19. Women players were up 3.8 percent.

According to ESPN, local participation numbers in the Chicago area were at 29,580 for 2018-19, representing a 1.2% increase over a five-year span. But the declines in youth hockey (4.9%) and adult hockey (10.2%, all of it among men's league players) in 2018-19, led to a 5.4% decline in total participation.

That said, there are 85 sheets of ice in the USA Hockey-defined Chicago market. And high school hockey is thriving, with the United Center hosting the state finals on an annual basis.

This leaves a resurgence of hockey at all levels in the Chicago area, the likes of which have been seen in Northwest Indiana, wide open.

Jerry Smith is the Lee Sports Illinois & Indiana planning editor.

