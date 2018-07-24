The Midwest Blackbirds will bring junior league hockey back to the Region this fall.
The United States Premier Hockey League accepted the team in June. They’ll play at Midwest Training and Ice Center in Dyer and plan to be active in the area.
“We are going to be heavily involved in the community. This is about a partnership,” coach Brian Bell said. “We want the community involved, most importantly the younger kids who have something to look up to. Our kids are going to be seen as mentors.”
The current incarnation has no affiliation with the Illiana Blackbirds team that played at MTIC until 2017, Bell said. The only thing kept was the logo.
Bell, who will also serve as the general manager, is a Montreal native. He spent time in the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings systems. He played his college hockey at the State University of New York at Potsdam, where he once held all-time records in points and goals. He was an All-American during his senior season.
“First and foremost, we’re here to develop these players both on and off the ice,” Bell said. “With the phenomenal facility that we have here, we have all the tools and resources to be able to build a player's strength and core off the ice. We do what we have to do to get them to the next level.”
Junior league hockey is high-level amateur hockey played by players usually between 16 and 21 years old. The goal of most Blackbirds players will be to find a spot in a higher-level junior league or earn a spot on a college roster.
Bell spent 15 years working in radio in Buffalo, New York, before taking various coaching roles in minor and junior leagues. He then opened his own hockey academy. He came to MTIC in May.
“(MTIC and Blackbirds owner Eileen Butcher) wanted a place for the youth to be able to play junior,” Bell said. “It was her idea and the time was right for me. I’m ecstatic to be here.”
Ryan Huggett, Matt Duval and goaltending coach Joe Morris round out the staff.
“All three of them have a good hockey background, but more importantly they’re coaching for the right reasons,” Bell said. “They’re truly on deck with developing these kids and are very passionate about what they do.”
Bell used his contacts throughout the hockey world to bring in players from all over North America. He expects the roster to eventually include a handful of local players, also.
Rich Greene is from Cedar Lake and recently graduated from Hanover Central. He’ll play center and right wing.
“It’s my first year of juniors so I’m just grinding it out, getting better as a player and getting out there in front of the higher teams,” Greene said. “Next year, I can potentially move up to the next level.”
Greene grew up playing in the youth program at MTIC. He played for the St. Jude Knights in Crestwood, Illinois, in his teens.
“It’s very much cost efficient (to be able to stay close to home),” Greene said. "You don’t have to pay for the billets. You don’t have to travel all the time. You’re just living a couple minutes from the rink.”
The Blackbirds will play in the Midwest East in the USPHL’s Premier division. It was Tier III level hockey before the league withdrew from USA Hockey's sanctioning system last year.
The 32-game USPHL season begins Sept. 21. The first home game is against the Chicago Cougars Sept. 29. Each game will benefit a charity chosen by two players, Bell said. The slate is full of promotions like free poster night, disco night, faith and family night and Valentine's night with chocolate and flower giveaways.
“Each night is an event,” Bell said.