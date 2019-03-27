The Chicago Blackhawks may be fighting for their playoff lives, but a trio of Northwest Indiana hockey teams have already tasted championship glory this season.
The Midwest Blackbirds Youth Hockey Association, which is housed at the Midwest Training and Ice Center in Dyer, recently had three teams win their respective championships in the Northern Illinois Hockey League.
The Blackbirds won their first title on Feb. 24 as the Bantam (14-and-under) Gold team knocked off the first-place Chargers 3-2 in overtime at the Inwood Ice Arena in Joliet, the site for all three title games. The Squirt (10U) Bronze team came back on March 2 to beat Peoria 1-0 in overtime. Finally, the top-seeded Blackbirds won the Bantam Bronze tournament with a 5-3 win over the Cyclones on March 3.
"Our Squirt (Bronze) team are a lot of the younger kids and kids that didn't make the Squirt Double A team," Squirt Bronze coach Chris Anderson said. "We were picked to do nothing at the beginning of the year, so this was really a special kind of Cinderella story.
"I've been coaching for 15 years and this was the biggest event I've ever seen.There was a laser light show, and it was just a great event for the kids."
The Blackbirds got to show off their championship hardware during a pregame Blackhawks broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago on March 18. The players attended the game in their jerseys
“It’s just such a thrill for everyone in the program,” Midwest Training and Ice Center owner Eileen Butcher said.
The Blackbirds field teams spread out across five divisions, ranging from Mite (8U) to Midget (high school) programs. Players compete on house and travel teams, with travel players receiving more than 65 hours of player development throughout the spring season.
“The majority of our kids go on to play for high school,” Butcher said. “We do midgets, both minor and major and that goes through age 16. Then they take their experience with us and go play in high school.”
Players born as late as 2014 were able to sign up for the Mite Silver team this year where players would get one team practice, one skills session and one hour of dry land training per week. Players born in 2011 and 2012 were able to join the Mite Travel team and anyone older would also be eligible to play on the remaining divisions. Butcher beamed as she talked about how the players have grown together over the years.
“These kids have been with us since they were really young,” Butcher said. “They’ve stuck together all the way through.”
Hockey has picked up steam in Northwest Indiana in the last decade and according to Butcher, there’s a direct correlation to the success of the Blackhawks and interest in the Blackbirds.
“When the Hawks do well, every ice rink around the area is flourishing,” Butcher said. “Everyone wants to play hockey when the Blackhawks do well. The Blackhawks have told us many times that their largest growing population of fans is in Northwest Indiana.”
Butcher makes sure that the younger players in her program aren’t handed a stick until they’ve learned the art of skating and moving around on the ice. Instruction is done both on the rink and on dry land and Butcher notes that the excitement comes from both kids in her program as well as the parents.
“Hockey is such a great sport, but it’s probably one of the toughest sports to play,” Butcher said. “Our parents are pure hockey enthusiasts. These kids work so hard and the parents pay a lot. Hockey is not a cheap sport by any means. There’s a lot of travel, but hockey is a great sport for everyone.”