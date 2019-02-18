College club hockey
PNW selects first coach: Kevin Cole has been named the first head coach of the Purdue Northwest men’s club hockey team, the school announced Monday.
The Pride will begin their first season in the fall and will compete at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II level.
Cole was the head coach at Trine, which plays at the ACHA Division III level, the past two seasons and his teams went a combined 27-26-3.
“Kevin has the background, energy and enthusiasm to develop an outstanding ice hockey program," Purdue Northwest athletic director Rick Costello said in a statement. "Kevin’s familiarity with recruiting outstanding student-athletes and building a program at Trine University will be a huge asset as we create a first-class ice hockey program at PNW."
Prep basketball
2 Region players recognized: Valparaiso's Brandon Newman, who broke his school's single-game scoring record, and Marquette Catholic's Sophia Nolan, who helped her team get back to the Class 1A state final, were each recognized in this week's Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week program.
The 6-foot-5 Newman scored 49 points in an 87-42 win over Concord to break a 37-year-old school record. He was 18 of 26 from the field, 8 of 10 from behind the arc and 5 of 5 at the line. He added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Roger Harden set the previous record of 46 against Portage in a sectional final on March 6, 1982.
A Purdue signee, Newman also scored 23 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 67-39 victory over Chesterton.
Nolan, a 6-2 forward, scored 26 points, grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds and notched three blocked shots as the Blazers beat Northfield 47-32 in the LaPorte semistate game.
The St. John’s signee hit 9 of 17 shots and 8 of 8 free throws Saturday.
College basketball
College seniors to play in 3-on-3 tournament in Minnesota: All-Star teams of college seniors will compete for a $150,000 prize in a 3-on-3 tournament before this year's NCAA national championship game.
The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, announced on Monday, will be played at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis from April 5-7.
Only players who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility may participate. The championship team will earn a spot in the 2019 USA Basketball 3X3 National Championship in May.
Last year's tournament was won by the Big Ten team of Indiana's Robert Johnson, Minnesota's Nate Mason, Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate and Purdue's Vincent Edwards.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will include 3-on-3 basketball as a medal sport for the first time.