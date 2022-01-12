U.S., Canada women eager to resume fierce hockey rivalry

U.S., Canada women eager to resume rivalry: Forward Brianna Decker was unable to contain her enthusiasm in being selected to represent the United States in hockey for a third Olympics. She then bluntly declared the team’s one and only objective heading to the Beijing Games next month. “Our business isn’t finished until we come back with a gold medal,” Decker said. Though she didn’t have to say it, Canada — who else? — is standing in their way. One of sports’ fiercest rivalries is set to resume when the 10-nation tournament opens on Feb. 3. The United States is the defending Olympic champion after beating Canada in a nail-biting 3-2 shootout win in South Korea in 2018 to end Canada’s run of four Olympic titles. And yet, Canada is the reigning world champion after punching back with a 3-2 overtime win in August to end USA’s run of five consecutive titles.