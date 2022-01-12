U.S., Canada women eager to resume fierce hockey rivalry

OLYMPIC HOCKEY
U.S., Canada women eager to resume rivalry: Forward Brianna Decker was unable to contain her enthusiasm in being selected to represent the United States in hockey for a third Olympics. She then bluntly declared the team’s one and only objective heading to the Beijing Games next month. “Our business isn’t finished until we come back with a gold medal,” Decker said. Though she didn’t have to say it, Canada — who else? — is standing in their way. One of sports’ fiercest rivalries is set to resume when the 10-nation tournament opens on Feb. 3. The United States is the defending Olympic champion after beating Canada in a nail-biting 3-2 shootout win in South Korea in 2018 to end Canada’s run of four Olympic titles. And yet, Canada is the reigning world champion after punching back with a 3-2 overtime win in August to end USA’s run of five consecutive titles.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks' top prospect to make NHL debut: The Lukas Reichel era in Chicago has officially arrived – at least for a short while. The 2020 first-round pick was recalled to the team's taxi squad on Wednesday morning, the first call up in his first season in North America. Interim head coach Derek King confirmed after practice that Reichel is expected to make his NHL debut on Thursday night against Montreal, but cautioned that this call up is only for a few games to give the the 19-year-old forward a taste of big-league action.
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD
Purdue duo receive Big Ten accolades: After producing some of the nation’s best marks in their events on Saturday, Purdue track & field senior Johnny Vanos and junior Justin Becker have been recognized as the Big Ten Athletes of the Week. Vanos won the weight throw at the Gene Edmonds Invitational on Jan. 8 with a mark of 20.65 meters, as he continues to rank No. 6 in school history in the event. The throw is the best in the Big Ten and sixth-best in the NCAA this season. Becker registered two of the fastest sprint times in the nation on Saturday at Lambert Fieldhouse. He finished the 200-meter in 22.08, which was No. 6 in the country last week, and his 60 time of 6.88 was No. 7 nationally.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Valpo picked fourth in preseason poll: The Valparaiso University women’s tennis team has been selected to finish fourth of seven in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll. The Beacons will begin the spring semester at 2 p.m. on Saturday against IUPUI at The Courts of Northwest Indiana, starting a string of three straight home dates to begin the dual slate. Last season, Valpo achieved the program’s highest win total since 2007. The fourth-place preseason projection is Valpo’s highest since 2007, the team’s final season in the Mid-Continent Conference.