Midwest Ice sees hockey becoming a family sport with latest growth in Region

ST. JOHN — “The Blackhawks have won the Stanley Cup.”

Those words are music to Eileen Butcher’s ears.

The owner of Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John says that for as long as she can remember, as the Blackhawks go, so goes the growth of youth and adult hockey numbers in Midwest’s many programs.

That also has held true for hockey in Northwest Indiana overall.

“When the Blackhawks are doing well, we have around 100 kids in our youth learn-to-play program alone,” she said. “At our peak, we’ve had 400 to 500 kids in learn to play and playing youth hockey here.

“Those numbers have continued to go down because the Blackhawks haven’t done well in a while. We haven’t had 70 kids in (learn to play) in five years.”

All of that changed this year, even as the Hawks continue to be mediocre.

While Chicago currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference’s Central Division, eight games below .500, and haven’t been out of the first round of the playoffs since 2015, the year they last won the Stanley Cup, Midwest Training & Ice Center is bucking a trend that has held steady the 17 years Butcher has owned the business.

The same can be said about the growth of high school hockey in the Region.

Butcher and Midwest's director of hockey Patrick Moore say that in addition to the 70 kids in the developmental program, there are about 250 kids in youth hockey, and roughly 250 adults across three clubs and four men's leagues of each level.

“This year has seen a huge improvement,” Butcher said. “We’re killing it.”

Moore believes the “fun factor” has a lot to do with the trend reversal.

“Once high school is done, a lot of players hang up the skates and that is unfortunate,” he said. “I’ve seen burnout because the game at all levels is demanding. That hurts, so we really try to keep fun in the game at each level.”

Moore says that if burnout is kept in check and hockey continues to be fun for players after high school, they will join adult leagues and eventually will put their kids in learn-to-skate programs at a young age and they will continue to play.

It seems to be working at Midwest as there are currently 20 kids in the pre-house program, 200 players in the travel and house programs, three adult leagues and eight adult skate programs with 30 to 40 people in each.

It’s cyclical, Moore said.

“They start having families and they bring their kids,” he said. “They put their kids on the ice, and they want back on the ice. Hockey really is a family sport.”

While Butcher agrees with Moore’s reasoning behind the latest growth at Midwest, there is another reason that helps explain the phenomenon.

“We live in a community that is growing very fast,” said Butcher, who considers Dyer, St. John, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Highland and Griffith the fastest growing. “People are moving to South Lake County. Every day we get calls from people moving into our community from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

That's true for the other programming offered at Midwest Training & Ice Center, Butcher said. Gymnastics has also seen growth as more people move to the area.

Midwest offers both competitive (USAG artist gymnastics, USAG trampoline and tumbling, and Midwest Elite Cheer) and recreational (artistic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, recreational tumbling and recreational cheer) programs in its 34,000 square foot training facility in St. John and 20,000 square foot facility in Crown Point.

“There is something for everyone,” Butcher said. “We need to make sure there is an outlet for every level of play both on the ice and in the gym.”

Butcher said that come June 1, there will be another reason to come to Midwest as the facility is adding four professional golf simulators that will be available to rent out for fun and for golf lessons.

“We’ll call this programming ‘Blackbirdies’ and the simulators will be professional quality where pros can come in and give lessons,” she said. “We saw a need for this in our community.”

At the end of the day, Butcher said she would love to see the Blackhawks turn things around and contend again for the Stanley Cup because that would get even more kids and adults interested in hockey.

But she likes where hockey is in Northwest Indiana and how that translates to the growing number of kids taking advantage of programming at Midwest.

“There is a buzz around hockey right now,” Butcher said. "Hockey is booming in our community, despite how the Blackhawks are playing. I see that continuing to grow.”

