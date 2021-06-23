Next season will be the last for Chicago Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley

The final horn is poised to sound on Pat Foley’s Blackhawks play-by-play career after next season.

The Hawks said Wednesday Foley will work a reduced schedule of games in 2021-22, his 39th season with the team and his last on NBC Sports Chicago.

Foley, who is in his 60s, said in the announcement he spoke to the Hawks about his future “because I cannot guarantee that I would like to continue beyond the length of my contract that ends after next season” and it was time to look for his successor.

Hawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement the team is “excited to begin this search,” noting the franchise was “thankful for the memories Pat has created for our fans through the years and he will continue to be a part of the Blackhawks family.”

It was not announced who will fill in on the games Foley doesn’t work next season.

This isn’t the first time the Hawks have said farewell to Foley, the 2014 winner of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award — a high honor for announcers in hockey’s Hall of Fame in Toronto.

But unlike their divorce in 2006, when the team abruptly withdrew its contract offer and Foley wound up announcing AHL Chicago Wolves games for two seasons, the team said it plans a yearlong celebration.