Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman resigns, team fined after sexual assault probe

"During that period, Aldrich continued to work with and travel with the team," Schar said. "On June 10th, during an evening of celebration after the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup win the previous day, Aldrich made an unwanted sexual advance towards a Blackhawks intern, who was 22 years old at the time.

"Also after the Stanley Cup win, Aldrich continued to participate in celebrations in the presence of John Doe, who had made the complaint."

While announcing in July that he was willing to participate in the team's probe, Quenneville said in a statement that he "first learned of these allegations through the media earlier this summer." Cheveldayoff said in a statement that he had no knowledge of the allegations until he was asked if he was aware of anything prior to the end of Aldrich's employment with the Blackhawks.

Bettman said he would "reserve judgment" on Quenneville and Cheveldayoff, and he plans to meet with them to discuss their roles in the situation.

The NHL said $1 million of the Blackhawks' fine will help fund organizations in the Chicago area "that provide counseling and training for, and support and assistance to, survivors of sexual and other forms of abuse." The $2 million fine is eight times what the New York Rangers were docked last season for criticizing the league's head of player safety.