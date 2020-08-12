Blackhawks fall to Golden Knights in opener

Chicago’s veteran stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith were mostly held quiet. Toews and Kane both hit posts, but combined the trio had just five shots on goal.

“What’s so good on our team is everyone works back, everyone’s blocking shots,” Lehner said. “The (defense) was really good today about cleaning up the rebounds. They're a dangerous team so we just got to tighten up a little bit. I think we can be even better.”

Lehner said he learned Monday morning he would start Game 1 rather than Marc Andre-Fleury. Lehner played two of the three games during the round-robin.

“There’s no better duo in the NHL for goalies,” Vegas center Jonathan Marchessault said. “(Fluery) is an amazing team player as well. He was the first to cheer the boys on in the locker room, and he’s such a leader on and off the ice. I think whoever’s in that, we we feel 100% confident as a group.”

David Kampf scored short-handed for the Blackhawks in the second period thanks largely to the work of Brandon Saad forcing a turnover, but that was the extent of Chicago’s scoring.