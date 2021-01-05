Blackhawks hope to outwork opponents after tough offseason

CHICAGO — Sure, the front office of the Blackhawks is talking about its version of a rebuild. That just doesn't matter too much to Patrick Kane.

The star forward looks around his only NHL team, the one he helped lead to three Stanley Cup titles, and sees opportunity.

“As a player, I feel like I’ve always been a guy that kind of just tries to better myself and try not to worry too much about other people’s jobs or what the next step is as a franchise,” Kane said. “I think as a player, you want to win now. You want to compete now. And I think we can do that with this group. I think we can surprise some people.”

That might not be too difficult considering the outside expectations after Chicago waved goodbye to longtime goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency and traded rugged forward Brandon Saad to Colorado. The availability of captain Jonathan Toews also is uncertain while he is away from the team to deal with an illness that has left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

Oh, and Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander could miss the entire 56-game season after each young forward had surgery last month.