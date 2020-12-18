Bowman eager to set Blackhawks back on championship course

CHICAGO — Stan Bowman has a new job title and the same goal to set the Blackhawks back on a championship course. He insists no one is hungrier than he is to see it happen.

“I'm very determined, very focused and extremely competitive,” he said Friday. “The challenge is what's exciting to me, the challenge of building something. Honestly, that's even more fun sometimes than the maintaining of it.”

Bowman has plenty of work to do as he tries to get the Blackhawks back to where they were a few years ago, when they won three Stanley Cups between 2010 and 2015. The Blackhawks gave him a new title this week, elevating him to president of hockey operations as part of a front office makeover.

Danny Wirtz — chairman Rocky Wirtz's son — became chief executive officer after serving as interim president following the firing of John McDonough in April. Jaime Faulkner was hired as president of business Operations.

Bowman remains the general manager, though he didn't rule out hiring one to work under him in the future. For now, he wants to see how the new arrangement plays out.