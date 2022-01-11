DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Columbus lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time.
Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win.
Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
Jenner put Columbus on the board, scoring off a behind-the-net feed from Nyquist at 12:51 of the first period for his team-leading 14th goal.
DeBrincat pulled the Blackhawks even 24 seconds later, burying a blueline pass from Riley Stillman past Korpisalo’s glove side.
DeBrincat’s goal continued an 11-game point streak against the Blue Jackets, dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season.
The Blackhawks went up 2-1 after Philipp Kurashev outraced Jake Bean and found the trailing de Haan, who scored his first of the season at 15:10 of the second. His previous goal came on Jan. 22, 2021, a span of 70 games.
Murphy made it 3-1 at 6:36 of the third period with a shot from the left circle. Patrick Kane’s helper extended his assist and point streak to five games.
Nyquist got Columbus within one on a short-handed goal at 18:39, before DeBrincat slammed the door with an empty-netter with 14 seconds remaining for his team-leading 25th goal of the season.
UP NEXT
Chicago hosts Montreal on Thursday.
Columbus visits Carolina on Thursday.