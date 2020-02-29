Kane, Toews lead Blackhawks over Panthers 3-2 in shootout

SUNRISE, Fla. — Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each scored in the shootout to lift the Blackhawks over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday night.
Toews also had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford made 38 saves and stopped both of Florida's shots in the shootout.
Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots.
The Panthers have lost six straight home games. Their last home win was a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 16. The Panthers are 0-5-1 at home in February.
Down 2-1, the Panthers tied it when Matheson scored on a wrist shot from the right circle with 1:28 left in the third.
Caggiula broke a 1-all tie after he deflected a shot by Connor Murphy from the blue line and into the net at 6:21 of the second.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead when Hoffman skated in on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Crawford 4:07 in. Hoffman leads the Panthers with 27 goals.
The Blackhawks tied it at 1 when Toews redirected a shot from above the right circle by Adam Boqvist and into the net at 12:54 of the first.
Also, Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the team said Saturday. Shaw has been sidelined since Nov. 30 because of a concussion. Smith is scheduled for back surgery on March 6. Shaw has three goals and seven assists in 26 games this season. He was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to Montreal in June 2016 and reacquired from the Canadiens in June. Smith had four goals and seven assists in 50 games in his first season in Chicago after 11 years with Ottawa. Brandon Hagel was recalled from AHL Rockford on an emergency basis.
The game was Panthers coach Joel Quenneville's second against his former team. Florida won 4-3 in Chicago on Jan. 21.
