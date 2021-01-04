No word on Toews as Blackhawks begin on-ice practices

CHICAGO — When it comes to when Jonathan Toews might return to the Blackhawks, everyone around the team is staying quiet.

They are more concerned about the health of the franchise’s longtime captain than his playing career.

Chicago held its first on-ice practice of training camp Monday, but who wasn't there was more notable than who was in attendance. Goaltender Corey Crawford signed with New Jersey in free agency and Brandon Saad was traded to Colorado in October. Defenseman Brent Seabrook and forward prospect Pius Suter were deemed “unfit to participate,” and forward Carl Soderberg was delayed by immigration issues.

And then there is the situation with Toews, who announced last week that he would be away from the team while he dealt with an illness that has left him feeling “drained and lethargic.” There has been no word from Toews or the Blackhawks on what might be causing his symptoms, and he has asked for privacy while he focuses on his recovery.

Star winger Patrick Kane, who has played with Toews since 2007, said he has spoken with the center, but he didn't want to talk about those conversations in any detail.