Pat Stapleton, former Blackhawks defenseman, dies at 79

TORONTO — Pat Stapleton, the former NHL defenseman who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the winning goal of the 1972 Summit Series, has died. He was 79.

The Strathroy Rockets, a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team with which Stapleton was involved, said on its website he died Wednesday night. No cause was given.

Stapleton was on Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972 and is alleged to have claimed the puck from Paul Henderson’s series-winning goal over the Soviet Union.

Stapleton was usually coy when asked whether he indeed had what would be one of the most famous souvenirs in hockey .

“They say I have it. We’ll keep that one going for a while,” Stapleton told the Toronto Sun in 2012.

The dependable defenseman, small for the position at 5-foot-8, represented Canada again at the 1974 Summit Series, serving as team captain of the World Hockey Association squad. The Soviet Union won that series.

“Few loved the game quite like Whitey, who was so proud to wear the Maple Leaf in the 1972 Summit Series and again in 1974 as captain,” said Tom Renney, CEO of Hockey Canada. “His infectious personality will be missed.”